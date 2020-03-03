Blockchain in Telecom Market Expected To Reach USD 1.60 Billion By 2026 | Top key Players IBM, AWS, Guardtime, SAP, Microsoft, Bitfury

The global “Blockchain in Telecom Market” research report addresses the need for an industry- and economy-wide database beneficial for the business management that could potentially offer development and profitability in the market. It provides critical information pertaining to both the current and projected growth of the market. It also draws focus on technologies, volume, materials & markets, and in-depth market analysis of the Blockchain in Telecom sector. The study has a section dedicated to profiling the dominant companies in the market while providing their market shares.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

IBM (US), AWS (US), Guardtime (Netherlands), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), Bitfury (UAE), Cegeka (Netherlands), Clear (Singapore), Reply (Italy), and Oracle (US). On November 2018, Telefónica and IBM) today announced a collaboration to implement blockchain technology to streamline core business processes. The initiative will target the key features of blockchain to address complex challenges in services provided by Telefónica that register data and information from various sources pertaining to business and network processes.

The Blockchain in Telecom market intelligence study includes analysis of the supply chain, along with aspects like prominent distributors and the consumer base.

The report evaluates pivotal market aspects including revenue generated, demand and supply dynamics, market value, CAGR, pricing volatility, market share, import/export status, expenditure, and rates of production and consumption.

Segments covered in the report:

Solution and Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Public Blockchain Solutions and Services

Private Blockchain Solutions and Services

Solution and Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Infrastructure

Application

Middleware

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Connectivity Facilities

OSS/BSS Procedures

Financial Transaction Management

Management of Identity

Smart Agreements

Others

Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

The study emphasizes the market players currently leading the global market. It includes a historical analysis performed on the data gathered from the years 2016 and 2017, projected growth of the industry, and crucial facts and figures.

