Blockchain In Telecom Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

Global Blockchain in Telecom Market was valued at USD 26.41 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,945.02 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 80.28% from 2019 to 2026.

IBM Corporation

SAP

Microsoft

Amazon (AWS)

Huawei

Blockchain Foundry Oracle Corporation

ShoCard Guardtime

Blocko