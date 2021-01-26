Blockchain In Manufacturing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Blockchain In Manufacturing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 2.6 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 543.5 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 77.3% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Blockchain In Manufacturing market are listed in the report.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon.Com

Nvidia Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices

Factom

Wipro Limited