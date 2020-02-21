Blockchain In Genomic Data Management Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Blockchain In Genomic Data Management Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market was valued at USD 14.92 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 784.05 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 63.76% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Blockchain In Genomic Data Management market are listed in the report.

DNATIX

NEBULA GENOMICS

GENOMES.IO

ENCRYPGEN INCORPORATED

SHIVOM VENTURES

GENEBLOCKCHAIN LLC.

ANDME

0X GENOMICS

ZENOME