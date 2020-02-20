Blockchain in Agriculture Market Big Growth in 2020| IBM, Project Provenance, Microsoft, SAP SE, Ambrosus

Most Qualified Intelligence Report released by Databridge Market Research with the title “Global Blockchain in Agriculture Market “can grow into the most important market in the world that has played an important role in making progressive impacts on the global economy. Global Blockchain in Agriculture Market Report presents a dynamic vision to conclude and research market size, market hope and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and numerical analysis.

In addition, this data is also checked and verified by the market experts before publishing it into the market report and providing it to the client. This is the quality market report which has transparent market research studies and estimations that supports business growth.

Global Blockchain in Agriculture Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits and features provided with the implementation of blockchain in various end-use markets.

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Blockchain in Agriculture Market?

Following are list of players : IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, Ambrosus, arc-net, OriginTrail, HARA, Ripe Technology, INC, VeChain Foundation, Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, Project Provenance.

The Global Blockchain in Agriculture Market report by wide-ranging study of the Blockchain in Agriculture industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the Drivers, Challenges & Trends .

Global Blockchain in Agriculture Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns regarding the wastage of food grains and agricultural resources requiring transparency in supply chain; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing cases of food contamination and food scams in the agricultural sector giving rise to growth of transparent supply chain methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of infrastructural services and capabilities of the developing regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Threats related to hacking and piracy of information available on blockchain platforms is expected to restrain the market growth

Global Blockchain in Agriculture Market Breakdown:

By Stakeholder: Growers, Food Manufacturers/Processors, Retailers

By Provider: Application & Solution Provider, Middleware Provider, Infrastructure & Protocol Provider

By Application: Product Traceability, Tracking & Visibility, Payment & Settlement, Smart Contracts, Governance, Risk & Compliance Management

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Blockchain in Agriculture market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Crucial Research:

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Blockchain in Agriculture report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Blockchain in Agriculture market.

Minor Research:

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the Blockchain in Agriculture industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total Blockchain in Agriculture market size, which was verified by the first survey.

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled in Blockchain in Agriculture market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, Ambrosus, arc-net, OriginTrail, HARA, Ripe Technology, INC, VeChain Foundation, Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, Project Provenance.

A variety of financial terms such as shares, cost, revenue, and profit margin have been included in this Blockchain in Agriculture market document to get a better understanding of different economic aspects of the businesses. This industry analysis report presents an actionable vision to key participants working on it. The report observes numerous in-depth, influential and inducing factors that outline the market and industry. Blockchain in Agriculture report states that the global market is anticipated to expand significantly and is projected to reach million US$ by 2026, at a CAGR during the forecast period. The report has been prepared by using primary and secondary research methodologies.

The report clarifies the following uncertainties related to the Blockchain in Agriculture market:

What are the various factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Blockchain in Agriculture market?

How are market players expanding their footprint in the Blockchain in Agriculture market?

What is the most notable trend that is currently influencing the dynamics of the Blockchain in Agriculture market?

Who are the leading players operating in the Blockchain in Agriculture market?

Which regional market is likely to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Blockchain in Agriculture ?

