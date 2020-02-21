Blockchain Government Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Blockchain Government Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Blockchain Government Market was valued at USD 153.9 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 18.15 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 81.12% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Blockchain Government market are listed in the report.

IBM

SAP

Microsoft

Oracle

Accenture

Deloitte

AWS

Infosys