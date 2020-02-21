Blockchain As A Service Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Blockchain As A Service Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global blockchain as a service market was valued at USD 632.08 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 94.28 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 86.50% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Blockchain As A Service market are listed in the report.

Amazon Web Services

Baidu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Stratis