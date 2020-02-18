BLADDER DISORDERS MARKET 2020 ANALYSIS OVER NUMEROUS PROMINENT PLAYERS | ALLERGAN, PFIZER INC., ASTELLAS PHARMA INC., NOVARTIS AG, JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC., JW HOLDINGS

Global Bladder Disorders Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry-validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as ALLERGAN, Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., JW Holdings, Coloplast Group, Medtronic, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc and many more

Global bladder disorders market is expected to rise with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased development of novel drugs for bladder disorders. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Market Dynamics:

Global Bladder Disorders Market By Types (Cystitis, Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder, Interstitial Cystitis, Bladder Cancer), Treatment Type (Surgery, Medications), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro-Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) received FDA’s extended approval for its Balversa (erdafitinib). This drug can be used in the treatment of adult patients who are suffering from advanced or metastatic bladder cancer. The FDA approval of Balversa has created a landmark for the company

In May 2017, Pfizer Inc. and Merck KGaA received FDA approval for its Bavencio (Avelumab) injection. This drug received approval for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) patients whose condition was degraded during platinum-containing chemotherapy. This product approval helps in extension of their product portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global bladder disorders market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bladder disorders market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Bladder Disorders Industry

Increasing bladder disorders is expected to drive the growth of the market

Innovations of new products is expected acts as a market driver

Emerging economies can also act as a major driver for this market growth

Increasing awareness about bladder disorders is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Stringent regulatory policies, which is restricting the overall adoption of this market

Unavailability of the medication; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Side effects of drugs is hindering the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type of Disease

Cystitis

Urinary Incontinence

Overactive Bladder

Interstitial Cystitis

Bladder Cancer

By Treatment Type

Surgery Surgery to Increase Bladder Capacity Bladder Removal Others

Medications Tolterodine Oxybutynin Trospium Solifenacin Darifenacin Mirabegron Fesoterodine Others



By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

Top Players in the Market are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bladder disorders market are ALLERGAN, Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., JW Holdings, Coloplast Group, Medtronic, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.

