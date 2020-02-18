Black Fungus Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Black Fungus Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Hailin Beiwei Natural Food Co. Ltd. (China), Urban Platter (India), Hubei YUGUO Gu Ye (China), Qingdao Sunrise Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), JIAOZUO HAILIAN FOOD CO., LTD. (China), XIAMEN SINOFROST Co., Ltd (China), New Natural (Anhui) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 20219-2025.

Summary:

Black Fungus Market Definition

Black Fungus is an edible jelly fungus. It grows on trees in mountainous regions, is gray-brown in color, and is often used in Asian cooking, especially Chinese cuisine. It is commonly known as cloud ear, wood ear, or jelly mushroom like appearance. It is been used as a meat substitute in Chinese cooking, and has high nutritional value. There is numerous benefit of eating black fungus food such as the rich source of selenium, lower cholesterol, prevent diabetes, improve bone health, nutrient absorption, boost the immune system, lower blood pressure, and others.

The market study is broken down by Type (Dry Black Fungus and Wet Black Fungus), by Application (Food, Medicine, Nutrition and Others) and major geographies with country level splits.

The market is fragmented by key vendors who are focusing on production technologies, improving efficiency and shelf life. Growth opportunities can be captured by tracking the ongoing process improvement and financial flexibility to invest in optimal strategies

Hailin Beiwei Natural Food Co. Ltd. (China), Urban Platter (India), Hubei YUGUO Gu Ye (China), Qingdao Sunrise Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), JIAOZUO HAILIAN FOOD CO., LTD. (China), XIAMEN SINOFROST Co., Ltd (China), New Natural (Anhui) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) and Xinle City Hongyuan Carbon Black Sales Center (China) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage.

Segmentation Overview

HTF has segmented the market of Global Black Fungus market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Black Fungus has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by End User, the sub-segment I.e. Household will boost the Black Fungus market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Trend:

Rising popularity in medical field about black fungus

Rising demand as a meat substitutes

Market Drivers:

Demand for nutritional products and dietary supplements

Rise in consumer awareness about health and wellness

Opportunities:

Rising consumer awareness about nutritional Value

Growing demand for healthy food options with longer shelf life

Restraints:

Food safety concerns

Challenges:

Harmful impact on the environment

Key Target Audience:

Industry Investors, Black Fungus Suppliers, End User Industries, Traders, and Distributors, Government and Research Organizations and Associations and Industry Bodies

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

