Biscuit Market Assessment – Latest Insights on Trends and Challenges

A new market study on India Biscuit Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for India Biscuit Market . Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are Parle Biscuits Private Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, ITC Limited, Surya Food and Agro Limited and Unibic Foods India Private Limited etc.

The report titled “India Biscuit Market Overview, 2017-2023” provides a comprehensive analysis of the biscuit market in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data – thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through four years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. HTF Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible.

India Biscuit Market Overview, 2017-2023

The biscuit market of India is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 6% in the forecast period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23. Biscuit is a highly consumed food product in India. Change in living way, premiumization of biscuits such as sugar free biscuits, oats biscuits, wheat biscuits, multi-grain biscuits have encouraged the consumers towards these products. Taste preference of consumers, demand of convenience food, concerns for health and wellness are some of the other factors which are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, improving distribution network, attractive packaging and e-retailing will also help in the overall growth of the biscuit industry. Additionally, promotional advertisements for biscuits also attract a lot of young children and youth which is also a factor behind the increasing number of biscuit consumers.

Major players operating in the biscuit market of India are Parle Biscuits Private Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, ITC Limited, Surya Food and Agro Limited and Unibic Foods India Private Limited.

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2016-17

Estimated Year: FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2022-23

Objective of the study:

• To present an Indian overview on biscuit industry.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Indian biscuit market, in terms of value.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India biscuit market, in terms of volume.

• To define, classify and forecast biscuit market on the basis of segments like organized and unorganized.

• To further define and forecast India Biscuit Market on the basis of product type like cream, cookies, glucose, milk, marie, crackers and others.

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the biscuit industry of India.

Approach for the Report:

HTF Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the biscuit market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. and also helped us to identify various small players who otherwise have less presence on the web.

HTF Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, HTF Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of biscuits were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the Report:

“India Biscuit Market Overview, 2017-2023’” discusses the following aspects of biscuit market in India:

• India Biscuit Market Outlook

• India Biscuit Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Biscuit Market Segmental Analysis: By Organized Vs. Unorganized

• India Organized Biscuit Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Organized Biscuit Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand, By Product Type

• India Cookie Biscuit Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Cookie Biscuit Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand

-India Cream Biscuit Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Cream Biscuit Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand

-India Glucose Biscuit Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Glucose Biscuit Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand

-India Marie Biscuit Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Marie Biscuit Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand

-India Cracker Biscuit Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Cracker Biscuit Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand

-India Milk Biscuit Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Milk Biscuit Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand

-India Other Biscuit Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Key vendors in this market space

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to biscuit industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

