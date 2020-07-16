Bipv Glass Market Growth And Sales Forecast To 2015 To 2021

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Building integrated photovoltaic or BIPV modules are essentially panes of glass with photovoltaic cells embedded between two sheets of glass. Used for making roofs, skylights, facades, spandrels, and curtain walls of buildings, BIPV glass is ideal for making those parts of a construction which do not require a high degree of transparency, such as an atrium roof. Various advance technology such as thin-film PV, OPV and DSC offers light weight and flexible BIPV glass . BIPV glass allows the entry of natural light and provides both thermal and sound insulation. It filters out harmful radiation and produces clean and free energy. Along with the conventional roles of providing protection from noise and rain, BIPV glass facilitates electricity generation and offers light and thermal management, effective shading, and glare protection.

Awareness about carbon footprint reduction and growing focus towards generation of electricity at lower cost from conventional and renewable sources act as key drivers for the growth of the BIPV glass market. The buildings sector accounts for the largest market share (over 80%) of the global BIPV glass market. BIPV modules act as key enabling technologies for zero net energy buildings. BIPV modules are being used extensively for the construction of educational, corporate, commercial, and residential buildings as well as hotels, hospitals, and retail outlets. The BIPV glass market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Growing investments in the architectural segment would further help boost the growth of the BIPV glass market. On the basis of end users, this market is segmented into commercial buildings, residential buildings, and industrial buildings, among others.

Global players, such as Suntech Power Co., Ltd., Pilkington Group Limited, and Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., in the BIPV glass market offer innovative BIPV glass products with emphasis on latest technology and better quality. Growing investments in research and development of BIPV products and introduction of new technology further boost the BIPV glass market.

Asia Pacific is one of the most prominent markets for BIPV glass. With growing investments in domestic and institutional building construction, the demand for BIPV glass is also on the rise. Growing economies and increasing household income are some of the key triggers fuelling the growth of the BIPV glass market in Asia Pacific. In North America, the U.S. holds the largest market share of the BIPV glass market. The total number of zero-net energy buildings in the U.S. and Europe is growing exponentially. EU Directives demand zero energy capability for all buildings by 2021. Such initiatives by governments help boost the BIPV glass market in North America as well as in Europe. The global BIPV glass market is expected to exhibit a double digit growth rate during forecast between 2014 and 2020.

Major companies operating in the global BIPV glass market are

Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Onyx Solar

Ascent Solar

Canadian Solar

Hanergy

Hanwha Solar One

EMMVEE Solar Systems Private Limited

DuPont

First Solar

GE

Solar Frontier Pilkington

CENTROSOLAR Group AG

Power Film Inc.

Pythagoras Solar

Sun Power.

