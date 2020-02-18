Biosurfactants Market Competitive Analysis to 2026 | Evonik Industries; URAH Transdermal Pte Ltd.; TensioGreen; Merck KGaA,; Rhamnolipid, Inc.; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Biosurfactants Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.Global biosurfactants market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Evonik Industries; URAH Transdermal Pte Ltd.; TensioGreen; Merck KGaA,; Rhamnolipid, Inc.; AGAE Technologies LLC; Aqua-Aid, Inc; Biofuture Ltd; Boruta Zachem SA; Jeneil.; Kemin Industries, Inc.; TeeGene Biotech Ltd; among others.

Biosurfactants Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides, Phospholipids and Fatty Acids, Polymeric Biosurfactants, Particulate Biosurfactants), Application (Food Industry, Cosmetics, Healthcare, Textile, Agrochemical, Household Detergents, Personal Care, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Biosurfactants are the biomolecules of the surface that are commonly generated by microorganisms with different applications. They usually have low toxicity, high specificity, and are easy to prepare. In fact, they are hydrophobic and hydrophilic and are capable of reducing surface tension and interface stress at the surface and interface between individual molecules. Lipopeptides, polymeric biosurfactants, particulate biosurfactants, lipopeptides, glycolipids, and phospholipids & fatty acids are some of the common types of biosurfactants.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for green solutions will drive the market growth

Strict regulations on the usage of synthetic surfactants also acts as a factor contributing towards the growth of this market

Growth in personal care industry will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing demand for bio based products acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High production cost will hinder the market growth

Low availability of biosurfactants will also hamper the growth of this market

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Biosurfactants products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

