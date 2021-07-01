Biopesticides Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Biopesticides Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Biopesticides Marketwas valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.62 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.52% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Biopesticides market are listed in the report.

Bayer Cropscience AG

The DOW Chemical Company

Marrone Bio Innovations

Valent Biosciences Corporation

W. Neudorff GmbH Kg

BASF SE

Monsanto Company

Isagro SPA

CertisUsa L.L.C.