Biometrics in Workforce Management Market Global Industry Company Profiles, Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Scope of Biometrics in Workforce Management Market: Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics. Biometrics authentication is used in computer science as a form of identification and access control. It is also used to identify individuals in groups that are under surveillance.

With increase in the number of criminal activities related to critical infrastructure such as government institutions, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure in the transportation and BFSI sectors, demand for security technologies is on the rise. There is a need for highly reliable and accessible personal authentication and identification systems, and biometrics has emerged as a suitable solution. It is based on behavioural and physiological characteristics of individuals that are difficult to replicate. The adoption of biometric monitoring systems is gaining prominence worldwide in law enforcement, financial institutions, access control, immigration, national ID, time and attendance monitoring, border control, hospitals, retail, and airport security. The market share of APAC is estimated to increase during the forecast period because of government initiatives involving implementation of biometrics monitoring systems for various e-governance programs. The market share of Europe is expected to decrease during the same period due to a shift in preference to emerging biometric technologies such as DNA analysis, vein biometrics, and keystroke biometrics.

☯ Fingerprint Biometrics

☯ Facial Biometrics

☯ Voice Biometrics

☯ Hand Geometry Biometrics

☯ Iris Recognition

☯ Government

☯ Transportation

☯ Healthcare

☯ BFSI

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

