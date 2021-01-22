Biometric System Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Biometric System Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Biometric System Market was valued at USD 13.60 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 58.07 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Safran

NEC Thales

Fujitsu

ASSA ABLOY

Precise Biometrics

Aware

Secunet Security Networks

Cross Match Technologies