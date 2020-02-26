”

Biomass Briquette Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Biomass Briquette market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Biomass Briquette Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Biomass Briquette market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Biomass Briquette Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, E-pellets, Drax Biomass, General Biofuels, BlueFire Renewables, Pfeifer Group, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Westervelt, Energex, Fram Renewable Fuels, Protocol Energy, Premium Pellet Ltd., Granules LG, Enova Energy Group, Corinith Wood Pellets, Maine Woods Pellet, Appalachian Wood Pellets, Bear Mountain Forest Prod, Agropellets, West Oregon Wood Prod, Bayou Wood Pellets, Neova Vaggeryd, Aoke Ruifeng, DEVOTION, Sinopeak-bioenergy, Senon Renewable Energy, Equustock, Weige Bio-tech Energy, New Biomass Holding LLC, Verdo Renewables, Binderholz .

Summary

Biomass molding fuel is made of agricultural and forestry residues such as rice stalk, straw, cotton stalk, bamboo sawdust, wood flour, ramie stalk, peanut husk, etc. It is produced by pellet machines or briquetteing machines, after going through several processing procedures, such as crushing, drying, mixing, molding or compressing, etc. And the final products are pellets and briquettes, which are used as a replacement for coal, gasoline gas and other traditional fossil fuels. Compared to fossil fuels, biomass molding fuel produce low net total greenhouse gas emissions because the materials used are already a part of the carbon cycle.

Biomass pellet fuel are biofuels made from compressed organic matter or biomass. Wood pellets are the most common type of pellet fuel and are generally made from compacted sawdust and related industrial wastes from the milling of lumber, manufacture of wood products and furniture, and construction. Other industrial waste sources include empty fruit bunches, palm kernel shells, coconut shells, and tree tops and branches discarded during logging operations.

Biomass briquettes are mostly used in the developing world, where cooking fuels are not as easily available. There has been a move to the use of briquettes in the developed world, where they are used to heat industrial boilers in order to produce electricity from steam. The briquettes are cofired with coal in order to create the heat supplied to the boiler. Biomass briquettes, mostly made of green waste and other organic materials, are commonly used for electricity generation, heat, and cooking fuel. These compressed compounds contain various organic materials, including rice husk, bagasse, ground nut shells, agricultural waste. The composition of the briquettes varies by area due to the availability of raw materials. The raw materials are gathered and compressed into briquette in order to burn longer and make transportation of the goods easier

There are the difference between biomass pellet and biomass briquette.

Biomass pellets are usually utilized in home pellet stove, central heating boiler, industrial boiler, or in power plants to replace coal. They can also be used as horse bedding and cat litter. Howerver, biomass briquettes are sticks or blocks with large diameter and different shapes (hexagon, cylinder, cuboid, etc.) made by biomass briquette machines. They are primarily for industrial use for heating.

At present, in developed countries, the Biomass Fuel industry industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. With the development of Chinese Biomass Fuel industry production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

The demand for industrial biomass briquette& pellets for energy production is driven, in significant part, by governmental policies and incentives. EU has become a large international consumption country of Biomass Fuel industry,in2015 EU account for approximately 76.43% of global biomass briquette&pellets production.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Biomass Fuel industry situation in the past few years, the current demand for Biomass Molding Fuel product is relatively low. In the coming years, as the environmental standards are more and more strict, biomass fuel market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although biomass briquette&pellets brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends that the new entrants just having money but without technical advantages and upstream/downstream support should not to enter into this field.

The global Biomass Briquette market was 320 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 570 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Biomass Briquette Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Biomass Briquette market:

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Biomass Briquette industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Biomass Briquette industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Biomass Briquette industry.

– Different types and applications of Biomass Briquette industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Biomass Briquette industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Biomass Briquette industry.

– SWOT analysis of Biomass Briquette industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Biomass Briquette industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Biomass Briquette

Biomass Pellet

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Thermal Energy

Power Generation

Other

Biomass Briquette Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Biomass Briquette markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Biomass Briquette market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Biomass Briquette market.

”