Biological Safety Cabinet Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

The Biological Safety Cabinet Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Biosafety cabinets are divided into three classes namely class I, class II and class III. Class I provides protection only for the user and surrounding environment but no product protection. Class II provides protection for the user, environment and sample. Class III or glove boxes which provides maximum protection, High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter-ventilated cabinet fitted with glove ports and decontamination capabilities for entry and exit of material. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally in the year 2017, 28 percent of the burden of disease results from communicable diseases. In addition in the year 2018, United Kingdom’s Innovation Agency funded over 12 million pounds to enable merging technologies in health and life sciences sector. Increasing risk of communicable and pandemics diseases, increasing research and development activities in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are the key driving factors in biological safety cabinet market.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Biological Safety Cabinet Market

– Microbiological quality of drugs or biologics is necessary in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for efficacy and patient safety because microbial contamination of drugs causes adverse effects on patient health in terms of morbidity and mortality and as well as long-term adverse effects, such as cancer and other diseases.

– According to World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2018, an estimated 10 million people fell ill with infectious disease tuberculosis (TB) worldwide, among them 5.7 million were men, 3.2 million were women and 1.1 million were children.

– Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Segment hold a significant market share in the biological safety cabinet market and is anticipated to show similar trend over the forecast period.

– Advance technology-based products, increasing research and development activities, rising investments in the medical sector and life sciences are the key driving factors in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global biological safety cabinet market due to increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increased risk of pandemic and communicable diseases in this region. Furthermore, high adoption of technologically advanced biological safety cabinets and well-developed healthcare sector is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Competitive Landscape

The Biological Safety Cabinet Market is highly fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the major players have used various strategies such as expansions, agreements, joint ventures acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their footprints in this market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Esco Micro, Labconco, The Baker Company, Kewaunee Scientific, NuAire, Germfree Laboratories, Cruma, Air Science and BIOBASE.

