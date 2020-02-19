Biogas Plants Market SWOT Analysis and Innovations by Leading Key Players

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Biogas Plants Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Wartsila (Finland), Air Liquide (France), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany), Scandinavian Biogas (Sweden), Ameresco, Inc. (United States), Quadrogen (Canada), Agrinz Technologies GmbH (Austria), SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd (India), Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development (China) etc.

A biogas plant optimizes the utilization of waste, manure, and other organic feedstock by converting the biomasses into energy, biofuels, and valuable bio-fertilizer. Raw materials such as agricultural waste, municipal waste, manure, plant material, sewage, green waste or food waste are used as a feedstock. It is a renewable energy source. It can also be used in a gas engine to convert the energy in the gas into heat and electricity. The rising environmental concerns to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases is one of the major factor fueling the growth of the market.According to HTF, the market for Biogas Plants is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Environmental Concerns to Reduce Emission of Greenhouse Gases, Huge Consumption and Extinction of Fossil Fuels and Favorable Regulatory Policies & Guidelines.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Combined Heat and Power Production (CHP) . Major Manufacturers, such as Wartsila (Finland), Air Liquide (France), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany), Scandinavian Biogas (Sweden), Ameresco, Inc. (United States), Quadrogen (Canada), Agrinz Technologies GmbH (Austria), SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd (India), Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development (China) and IES Biogas Srl (Italy) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

On 20 July 2018, Air Liquide (France), a global leader in biogas has inaugurated a biomethane production plant in Walnut, Mississippi, United States. The plant is owned by Northeast Mississippi Solid Waste Management Authority and operated by Waste Connections, Inc., a national solid waste company.

Market Drivers:

• Increasing Environmental Concerns to Reduce Emission of Greenhouse Gases

• Huge Consumption and Extinction of Fossil Fuels

• Favorable Regulatory Policies & Guidelines

Market Trend:

• Combined Heat and Power Production (CHP)

• A Clear Trend towards Biomethane

Restraints:

• Growth of Other Renewable Energy Sources

• High Cost of Equipment

Opportunities:

Rising Awareness about Environmental Pollution and Growing Need for Proper Waste Management

