Biocomposites Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

Global Biocomposites Market Viewpoint

In this Biocomposites market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global biocomposites market. Key players in the biocomposites market include key players in the global biocomposites market include UPM, Green Bay Decking LLC, FlexForm Technologies, Tecnaro GmbH, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Universal Forest Products, Inc., Fiberon, LLC, Meshlin Composites ZRT, Al.P.A.S. Srl, Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Newtechwood, Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd among others. LLC, Novamont SpA, Danimer Scientific, Total Corbion, Galatea Bio Tech, among others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the global biocomposites market as follows:

Biocomposites Market: Material Type Analysis

Wood

Flax

Hemp

Coir

Kenaf

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Others

Biocomposites Market: Product Type Analysis

Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)

Natural Fiber Composites (NFC)

Biocomposites Market: Application Analysis

Automotive

Construction

Electronics & Electricals

Furniture

Consumer goods

Others

Biocomposites Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



