Biocide Market Latest Research Report To Share Market Insights And Estimated Forecast(2020 – 2025)

Biocide is a compound which is used to kill or control any life form. These are a diverse group of poisonous substances including insecticides, disinfectants, preservatives and pesticides used for the control of organisms that are harmful to human or animal health or that cause damage to natural or manufactured products. However, the growing concern over the exposure to toxic chemicals is expected to hamper the global biocide market growth in the coming years.

The global biocide market size is estimated to be worth USD 13.76 billion by 2025 due to the increasing demand for the product in applications such as water treatment, paints & coatings and food & beverages among others. Rising need for extensive water treatment processes to address the growing demand for clean water globally, is the primary key factor attributing to the growth of the global biocide market.

Get more insights at: Global Biocide Market 2019-2025

The rising need for safe packaged food serves as a driving factor for the food and beverage industry, thereby, driving the global biocide market growth. Increasing government investments for waste water treatment across the region has further aggravated the demand of biocides. For instance, India’s wastewater infrastructure capital expenditure is projected to increase by 83% over the next five years. This is to present immense lucrative opportunities for biocide manufacturers.

Phenolic compounds is projected to contribute to over 13% of the global biocide market revenues by 2025. This can be attributed to the requirement of microbial protection for a wide number of applications including pulp, paper, paints, adhesives, water treatment and metalworking fluids. Furthermore, the use of phenolic as a disinfectant in hospitals, nursing homes, households, farms, laundries, and food processing plants will majorly drive the demand of this segment in the coming years.

Key Players:

AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Thor Group Limited, Troy Corporation, LANXESS, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Nalco Champion and Arch Chemicals Inc. among others.

Get more details about Global Biocide Market:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/biocide-market

By application, paints & coatings is projected to be the second fastest growing application in the global biocide market with a valuation of approximately USD 1.54 billion by 2025. The antimicrobial, antifungal and antibacterial properties of biocides (that help in restricting growth of unwanted fungus and bacteria) have escalated its demand in paints & coatings. The increasing construction activities in emerging countries has resulted in elevating the demand for paints and coatings, thereby acting as an aid in the growth of global biocide market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in infrastructure and manufacturing in the region are expected to offer huge growth opportunities to the regional biocide market growth. China and India are projected to emerge as the key driving countries during the forecast period.

For Any Query on the Biocide Market

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/438

About US:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199 / +91 9665341414