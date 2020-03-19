Biochips Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2027

The global Biochips market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Biochips market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Biochips are a collection of microarrays which are arranged on a solid substrate that enables numerous biochemical reactions such as decoding of genes in a few seconds. In addition, biochips are designed to function in biological environments and are capable of detecting and measuring a large number of biomarkers and perform complex biochemical reactions simultaneously in a very short span of time. There have been considerable advancements in the biotechnology industry on account of the increasing application of biochips. In addition, biochips are largely used for research in drug discovery and development, genomics, proteomics, and molecular diagnostics. Biochips help in analyzing organic molecules related to living organisms. Therefore, they help in detecting gene sequences, environmental pollutants, airborne toxins, and other biochemical constituents.

Increasing application of biochips in the medical sector for cancer treatment, drug research, and diagnostics is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global biochips market. In addition, factors such as availability of molecular information, automation of biochemical processes through the use of biochips and application of biochips for gene and protein identification are set to drive the global biochips market.

The use of biochips has brought about a transition in the field of drug discovery and research. Biochips have the ability to detect cancer before its symptoms develop in human bodies. In addition, it can easily detect virulent diseases such as smallpox, anthrax, and plague in a very short span of time. Moreover, biochips are increasingly finding application in veterinary diagnostics. Biochips comprise grids that may be dots or small wells. Each grid contains nucleic acid or antibodies and proteins which bind to a DNA sequence or a target antigen. The abundance of proteomics and genetics data coupled with the need for identifying gene sequences and proteins in human beings is driving the biochips market. Conventional gene and protein sequencing methods cannot provide qualitative output and are ineffective whereas biochips are extremely effective and produce accurate gene sequencing results in a very short span of time.

Significant growth in the healthcare sector, rising demands for diagnostics and increasing medical expenditure coupled with economic reforms in major developing countries has been able to bolster the growth of this market. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are key markets for the future and are expected to provide huge opportunities to the global biochips manufacturers.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). These segments have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD million). In addition, the report has been segmented based on types, which includes DNA chips, protein chips and microfluidic devices. In addition, the report is also segmented by application that includes drug discovery & development, genomics, proteomics and in vitro diagnostics.

For better understanding of the biochips market, the study comprises market attractiveness analysis, where the types of biochips are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and market attractiveness.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include Affymetrix Inc., Illumina Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Fluidigm Corporation and Cepheid Inc. among others.

The biochips market has been segmented as:

Global Biochips Market: By Type

DNA Chips

Protein Chips

Microfluidic Devices

Global Biochips Market: By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Genomics

Proteomics

In Vitro Diagnostics

Global Biochips Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Latin America U.A.E. South Africa Others



