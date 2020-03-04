Biochip Market size is expected to reach $23.97 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period

The detailed market intelligence report on the Biochip market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Biochip market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.

The Global Biochip Market is forecast to reach USD 23.97 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Biochip is a costly technology. The complexity of technology, various resources and research and development in the product are the factors that increase the price of the technology. Manufacturers and research institutes are focusing their work to increase the precision of the product while reducing the costs and time.

North America is forecasted to dominate the market. Increase in geriatric population and increase in chronic and cardiac diseases are the key factors propelling the market growth owing to the high-quality healthcare system. Presence of major local companies also boost the market in North America.

Key participants include bioMrieux S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

DNA Chip

Lab-on-chip

Protein Chip

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Microfluidics

Microarray

Substrate Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Glass

Polymers

Silicon

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Genomics

Proteomics

Drug Discovery and Developments

In Vitro Diagnostics

Disease Diagnostics

Agriculture

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company

Academic and research institute

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Other end users

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Biochip market for the forecast period 2019 – 2026 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Biochip industry for the forecast period 2019-2026? What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Biochip market across different regions? Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide? Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Biochip market with their winning strategies? Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2019-2026? What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry? What are the future opportunities in the Biochip market?

