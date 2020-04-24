Bioanalytical Services Market Revenue Sizing Outlook Appears Bright

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Bioanalytical Services Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Bioanalytical Services Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (United States), LabCorp (United States), WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China), IQVIA (United States), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), Syneos Health (United States), SGS (Switzerland), PPD Inc. (United States), PRA Health Sciences (United States) and BioReliance Corporation (United States).

Bioanalysis is a branch of analytical chemistry that deals with biological samples for analysis of measurement of biological molecules, DNA, large molecules, and others. Bioanalytical services are specifically applied to toxicology, pharmacology studies, bioequivalence studies, along with pharmacokinetic and bioavailability studies in animals of humans. Bioanalytical services are offered for every phase of drug development, from discovery to clinical development phases. The bioanalytical services market is facing increasing demand in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. The demand is increasing due to the difficulties in conducting these services in-house.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for bioanalytical services in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases and rise in economic cost

Market Trend

Increase in investment by biopharmaceutical companies in R&D and drug development

Rising trend of outsourcing analytical testing owing to cost effective than in-house R&D

Restraints

Lack of skilled professionals to carry out activities

Opportunities

Burden of these diseases on health care systems across the world

Challenges

Expensive treatments

Type (Discovery bioanalysis services, Non-clinical bioanalysis services, Clinical bioanalysis services), Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology, Medical Device Industry), Molecule (Small molecules, Large molecules), Test (ADME {absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion}, Pharmacokinetic, Pharmacodynamics, Bioavailability, Bioequivalence, Others)

