Bio Power Market Outlook: Competitive Intensity is Higher than Ever

Bio power refers to the energy produced by biomass, which is organic matter and can be used as fuel. With the growing population across the globe and rapidly growing urbanization, while natural resources of energy remain limited, the need for alternative energy resources is increasing. Technological advancements have improved the efficiency and made the concept of bio power more reliable now than ever before. Bio power is now emerging as an attractive alternative for intermittent supply of electricity from renewable energy sources.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing use of biomass such as plant and manure material to produce electricity and generate biomass fuel for transportation

Market Drivers

Market Trend

Increasing focus on technological advancement and research & development

Shift in trend towards use of renewable energy source

Restraints

Availability of substitution energy source

Opportunities

There is an increasing investments on renewable energy resources which is reflecting on bio power market. Additionally, bio power is not only a cheaper source of energy, it is reliable and is helping several region to reach their renewable portfolio standards (RPS). Also power generation from bio power technologies has a positive impact on climate and environments, and hence is gaining subsidies from several governments.

Challenges

Not so popular in urban cities

Looking out to 2020, it’s expected to be a big year for Global Bio Power Market in terms of growth. As more companies move some or all of their applications, emerging players are poised to benefit. Some of the players from the overall coverage being profiled were Dalkia (France), EnviTec Biogas (Germany), Schmack Biogas (Germany), Weltec Biopower (Germany), Orsted A/S (Denmark), ElectraTherm (Georgia), Babcock & Wilcox (United States), Ameresco (United States), MVV Energie AG (Germany) and Enerkem (Canada)

According to AMA, key business segments sales will cross the $$ mark in 2020, signalling changing consumer preferences. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Type (Biogas, Biomass), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), System (Direct Combustion, Cofiring, Gasification, Anaerobic Digestion, Pyrolysis, Landfill Gas), the latest 2020 version is further broken down / narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry.

Research objectives

• to study and analyse the Global Bio Power Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

• to understand the structure of Global Bio Power Market by identifying its various sub segments.

• Focuses on the key Global Bio Power Market players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• to analyse the Global Bio Power Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• to share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• To project the size of Global Bio Power Market, with respect to key regions, type and applications.

• To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

