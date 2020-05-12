Big Data Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Big Data Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Big Data Market was valued at USD 28.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 135.22 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.68% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Big Data market are listed in the report.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Amazon Web Services

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Dell

Teradata Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Palantir Technologies

Cloudera

Hitachi

Guavus

1010data

Microsoft Corporation