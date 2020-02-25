Beta-glucan Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2028

In this report, the global Beta-glucan market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Beta-glucan market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Beta-glucan market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Beta-glucan market report include:
Key Segments Covered
- By Source
- Cereal
- Oats
- Barley
- Cereal
Yeast
Others (mushroom)
- By functionality
- Soluble beta-glucan
- Insoluble beta-glucan
- By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Bakery Products
- Health & Dietary Supplements
- Dairy & Frozen Products
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Others ( Animal Feed)
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
-
Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Associated British Foods Plc.
- Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)
- Biothera the Immune Health Company
- Ceapro Inc.
- Immuno Medic AS
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc.
- Groupe Soufflet S.A (AIT Ingredients)
- Tate & Lyle plc. (Tate & Lyle Oats Ingredients)
- Zilor Inc. (Biorigin)
The study objectives of Beta-glucan Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Beta-glucan market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Beta-glucan manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Beta-glucan market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Beta-glucan market.
