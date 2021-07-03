Beta Glucan Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Beta Glucan Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Beta Glucan Market was valued at USD 305.40 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 576.28 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Beta Glucan market are listed in the report.

AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group)

DSM Food Specialties B.V. & DSM Nutritional Products AG

Ceapro

Bio Origin

Super Beta Glucan (SBG)

Immuno Medic

BioSpringer

Angel Yeast Company

Lesaffre Human Care

Tate & Lyle Oat Ingredients

Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)

Biothera Pharmaceuticals

Associated British Foods Plc

Kerry Group PLC