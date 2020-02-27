Best Market Research on Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market size is set to increase from 3.2 billion in 2015 with estimated 4% CAGR gains up to 2023

Europe Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market size, by application, 2013-2023 (USD Million)

Ecologically favourable behaviour of zeolite molecular sieve has bought them as a substitute for hazardous chemicals for different mechanical application, this factor is anticipated to boost industry growth in the coming years.

Stringent government regulations for waste water treatment chemicals may stimulate zeolite molecular sieve market demand. Government organizations across the globe are making strict controls for city and modern effluents over environmental issues such as, dead territories in water body and ground water carefulness which has resulted in increased product demand.

These products easily trap atomic particles from waste and may further stimulate industry growth. In addition, they are utilized as builders in detergents. Furthermore, they are used as substitute for phosphate and are banned in countries including Netherlands and Italy. In addition, several changes are being observed by detergent industry due to dynamic buying trends along with varied detergent preference. Different detergents are likewise accessible relying upon the fabric and garments washing methods which has further escalated market growth demand. However, the presence of enzymes, metals and other compounds as a substitute to these catalysts may restrain industry growth.

Additionally, government initiatives along with public awareness has bolstered the growth for zeolite molecular sieve market. These are extensively used in petrochemicals, oil & gas, construction, waste water treatment and other industries such as paints & coating, packaging and automotive. Phosphochloric acid and aluminium chloride are used as catalyst in these industries, which are not easily disposable. Traditional catalysts are replaced by these products in petrochemical and petroleum industries which may fuel zeolite molecular sieve market size.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market

Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market, By Application

Detergent applications were valued at over USD 1.5 billion in 2015. This is mainly due to ban on usage of phosphate based formulations. Phosphate based formulations are banned across many parts of the world as they lead to water contamination which will further escalate growth. Zeolite molecular sieve market finds utility detergent manufacturing as ion exchange builder due to its high absorption liquid capacity and chemical stability during manufacturing process.

Globally, liquid detergent demand was valued more than 5 million tons in 2015 and will surpass 7 million tons by 2023, growing at moderate CAGR of 3%. Global powdered detergents market is expected to exceed 15 million tons by 2023 against 12.5 million tons in 2015 with gains of 2.4% by 2023.

Detergent industry has been undergoing major changes due to shift in consumer preferences and increased disposable income. Reduced occupational hazards and low toxicity on exposure should further drive the zeolite molecular sieve market demand.

Catalyst application will witness highest CAGR of 4.5% among all applications due to its increased usage in chemical manufacturing. Growing petroleum and refinery output will also fuel zeolite molecular sieve market demand during forecast period.

Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market, By Region

Turkey zeolite molecular sieve market generated more than USD 90 million business in 2015.This can be mainly attributed to stringent government regulations regarding waste water treatment in the country. The establishment of wastewater treatment and sewerage plant has been made compulsory all the residential areas of Turkey.

Brazil zeolite molecular sieve market should grow owing to increased wastewater treatment activities in the country. Owing to Olympic games held in August 2016, Brazil now owns new wastewater treatment plants which are 10 times bigger than its original facilities. Thus, Brazil is anticipated to hold a huge potential for zeolite molecular sieve market.

Demand for MEA molecular sieve market will be backed by expansion of LNG in Qatar. Qatar accounted for over 30% of the global liquefied natural gas supply demand in 2015. The international energy agency predicts Qatars natural gas output to increase by 8 bn cubic meters and reach 171 bcm by 2020.

China zeolite molecular sieve market size will witness moderate growth at over 2.5% CAGR from 2016 to 2023. Rising environmental awareness and growing surfactants businesses mainly in China and India will support the product demand. In addition, increasing infrastructure spending in tier two and three cities of India and China will influence lightweight construction material manufacturing, thereby stimulating product demand.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market

Global zeolite molecular sieve market share shows low concentration due to high presence of international and local players. Arkema, BASF, Tosoh, Interra Global & UOP LLC are key companies.

Major market players are investing to expand their production capacity and offer differentiated solutions to gain market share. For Instance, in 2014, the KNT Group increased its production capacity by 300 tons per month to cater to the growing demand of the product for its clients. Also in 2016, Silkem Ltd. made a huge investment in the development of activated zeolite molecular sieve and introduced some new products such as ZAP 4A, ZAP 3A, etc., under the brand name, Asorbio ZAP.

Zeolite Molecular Sieve Industry Viewpoint

Zeolite molecular sieve are materials with little pores of uniform size, formed through extensive gathering of minerals consisting of hydrated aluminosilicates of potassium, barium, sodium and calcium. They can be promptly dried and rehydrated, and are utilized as cation exchangers. Molecular sieve portrayed by three-dimensional pore frameworks alongside same precious stones distinguished together

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Zeolite Molecular Sieve industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Zeolite Molecular Sieve industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Zeolite Molecular Sieve industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Zeolite Molecular Sieve industry.

What is the Research Methodology used: Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580