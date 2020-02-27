Best Market Research on Wind Energy Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Wind Energy Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Wind Energy Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Wind Energy Market size in 2016 valued over USD 70 billion and is anticipated to grow over an annual installation of 90 GW by 2024.

U.S. Wind Energy Market Size, By Axis, 2016 & 2024 (USD Million)

Rising peak load demand across the globe, has been levying concerns related to security of supply & grid stability. Rising investments to establish a renewable electrical network along with favourable government reforms toward the integration of sustainable systems will augment the global wind energy market. EU Commission, in 2018 proposed to invest amount worth USD 1 billion for the development of a renewable energy network.

Declining project expansion cost owing to reduction in component prices positively influenced by regulatory incentives will drive the industry dynamics. Furthermore, utility scale deployment tends to endure lower operational costs in comparison to auxiliary generation technologies. Ongoing technological advancements along with the adoption of smart sensing and monitoring units across turbines have decreased the overall system losses. Economical cost structure in line with improved efficiencies will positively sway the business landscape.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Wind Energy Market

Wind Energy Market, By Axis

Horizontal axis wind energy market is anticipated to grow over USD 160 billion by 2024. Cost effectiveness, ability to self-start and high efficiency are some indispensable parameters which will complement the industry potential. Furthermore, improved operational performance in comparison to its competitive counterparts validate the product adoption.

Ability to produce electricity in harsh conditions along with ease of operation and low maintenance cost are the key factors streamlining the vertical wind energy. These units are apt for low rated capacity & residential applications followed by favourable outlook towards distributed wind energy installations will drive the business dynamics.

Wind Energy Market, By Connectivity

Off-grid units are predicted to increase on account of efficient economic viability across isolated areas in comparison to the grid connected infrastructure. Government initiatives toward rural electrification along with rising integration of microgrid infrastructure will further strengthen the industry potential.

Germany Wind Energy Market Size, By Connectivity, 2013 – 2024 (MW)

Low installation costs coupled with regulatory schemes including feed in tariff and net metering will stimulate the on-grid industry share. Ongoing development of utility-based electricity infrastructure to cater increasing electricity demand across residential areas will further escalate the business growth.

Wind Energy Market, By Installation

Onshore wind energy installation, in 2016 observed an annual installation of over 50 GW owing to its cost effectiveness and low GHG emission in comparison to its available substitutes. Denmark, in 2016 consumed approx. 40% of its energy from wind turbines where over 70% of the generation is from onshore units.

Declining offshore project cost, comparatively less visual pollution along with high energy efficiency are the key factors positively swaying the offshore deployments. As per the reports by leading agencies, in 2017, prices of offshore wind across UK observed a decrease of 31% in the past decade.

Wind Energy Market, By Application

Commercial & residential applications in the recent years, have observed a substantial upsurge on account of growing energy demand & ongoing development across the globe. The installation of these units across these peripherals typically lower the electricity bill by 50% to 90%.

Industrial wind energy market, in 2016 valued over USD 10 billion. Rising measures pertaining to the development of renewable energy mix across large scale industries favoured by enhancing the distributed generation technologies will complement the product penetration. Rapid industrialization in line with ongoing development of inland manufacturing facilities across the emerging nations will energize the industry dynamics.

Wind Energy Market, By Capacity

Rapid installation of systems across commercial & residential applications will thrust the 30 kW < 500 kW turbine demand over the forecast timeline. Development across emerging countries in line with suburban migration across metropolitan regions will enhance the business outlook. Growing demand for small-scale sustainable technologies across commercial establishments along with rising need for clean energy environment will further escalate the industry growth.

Wind Energy industry, By Region

The U.S. market is anticipated to surpass annual deployment of over 17 GW by 2024. Diminishing cost of components, rising domestic turbine manufacture coupled with determined schemes toward capacity addition from sustainable development will foster the business potential. As per the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE), wind energy deployments, in 2016 grew by 11%, including over 20% of the new generation capacity addition across the region.

Europe Wind Energy Market Size, By Region, By 2024 (USD Million)

Europe is anticipated to witness growth of over 10% on account of favourable regulations, decarbonization reforms and energy security initiatives. The EU Renewable Energy Directive states the plan for the promotion & production of sustainable energy sources across the nation. This directive has levied targets to attain 20% renewable adoption in the overall energy mix with wind resulting for over 200 GW installed capacity.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Wind Energy Market

Eminent participants across the wind energy market includes GE, Vestas, Goldwind, Enercon, Senvion, Alstom, Mingyand, Nordex, NextEra Energy, ABO-Wind, Invenergy, Gamesa, Envision, EDF, EDP Renewables, Vattenfall, ABB, A2 Sea, Tradewind Energy, Geronimo and ReGen.

Leading industry participants have extensively integrated M&A as a primitive strategy to expand & sustain their industry presence. Siemens, in April 2017 entered the merger of its business with Gamesa to form unrivalled global presence & position in the industry.

Wind Energy Industry Viewpoint

Offshore wind power includes generation of carbon-free renewable energy by connecting the power of sea winds through developed farms on the water bodies. These power generating turbines are usually deployed at the potential oceanic sites or on the continental shelf.

