Best Market Research on TCD Alcohol DM Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

TCD Alcohol DM Market size will surpass USD 20 million by 2024, growing at close to 7% from 2016.

U.S. TCD Alcohol DM Market size, by application, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Advancement in the educational system, computerization of office works, and the consequential increase in UV cured inks demand will drive the global TCD alcohol DM market in the upcoming years. These inks have a competitive advantage over its petrochemical based counterparts because of the absence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them environment friendly. UV cured inks demand will also enhance with increasing flexography demand owing to rapid commercialization and branding activities. These inks also find application in gravure, inkjet, and other printing processes. UV cured ink industry generated over USD 1.5 billion in 2015 and it will cross USD 4 billion by 2024 with an anticipated CAGR beyond 10%. TCD alcohol DM market will flourish throughout the forecast span on the account of its application in producing dimethacrylates, that is used in UV curable inks for their excellent wetting properties.

Growing flexible packaging industry will also drive the global TCD alcohol DM market in the forecast span. Expanding logistics industry and advancing e-commerce sector all over the world will have a positive impact on the flexible packaging industry in the upcoming years. Growing product application in manufacturing UV cured adhesives for the packaging industry will catalyze TCD alcohol DM market growth. These adhesives require less material, have a fast curing rate, high bond strength with low VOC emission, and can be applied at room temperature. Global flexible packaging industry size was over USD 80 billion in 2015. It will likely gain preference over conventional rigid packaging materials and will exceed USD 115 billion by 2024 with more than 4% CAGR. This projected growth will have a positive influence on the global TCD alcohol DM market in the forecast span.

TCD alcohol DM market is monopolistic due to the patented technology for hydrogenating the hydroformylation products of dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) used in the manufacturing process. Presently, Oxea GmbH possesses the patent but it will likely expire by the end of the forecast spell. The monopoly may hinder TCD alcohol DM market growth as it restricts the entry of new industry participants, who will need to purchase the technology to start manufacturing.

TCD Alcohol DM Market, By Application

Based on application, global (tricyclodecanedimethanol) TCD alcohol DM market can be broadly segmented into UV inkjet inks, UV cure coatings and other applications. UV cure coatings market will signify the overall TCD alcohol DM market size with over 40% of the global share in 2015. Increasing tech-savvy population resulting into inclination towards innovative, sophisticated, and portable electronic devices will propel the product demand for UV cure coating in the next few years. This application segment will flourish at over 7% CAGR throughout the forecast span.

UV inkjet inks generated over USD 5 million for the global TCD alcohol DM market in 2015 and will likely grow on the account of the mature printing industry. Though the advent of digital age may hamper the global printing industry, the superior properties of the product will have a positive influence on the global TCD alcohol DM market in UV inkjet inks in the upcoming years. UV treated inks will gain popularity over petrochemical based inks due to rising environmental concern and a global shift towards non-volatile compounds.

Asia Pacific will continue to be the most critical regional TCD alcohol DM market throughout the forecast span, accounting to over USD 4 million in 2015 owing to the enhancing application sectors. UV cure coating demand in the region will be driven by the growing technology awareness of countries such as China, Japan, south Korea, Taiwan, and India. China and India have a combined juvenile population of over 600 million with a majority of school goers. Advancements in the education system and growing printed book demand will propel the UV inkjet inks industry in the forecast span.

Europe accounted for over a quarter of the global TCD alcohol DM market size and will have a slower growth rate owing to maturity of the market. However, high living standards of the European population, resulting in high optoelectronics demand will characterize the growth in the upcoming years. Europe TCD alcohol DM market will rise by CAGR more than 6.5% throughout the forecast span.

Oxea Corporation is the sole manufacturer in the TCD alcohol DM market due to their ownership of the patent for the manufacturing process of the product. The company possesses patents from several patent offices around the world and has a monopoly in the industry. Any new company may manufacture the product after the purchase of the patent from Oxea.

However, the patents are anticipated to expire by the end of the forecast span creating opportunities for other manufacturers and drive TCD alcohol DM industry competition.

TCD alcohol DM market is solely dependent on the growth in the application segments. Growing application of UV cured coatings in industries including electronic gadgets, automobiles, decorations, telecommunications, and graphic arts will positively influence the industry growth. UV cure coatings constitute roughly 5% of the global industrial coatings industry and will gradually gain shares from aqueous or solvent based coatings owing to higher productivity, better product quality, and eco-friendly features.

Ongoing R&D in optoelectronics will likely create a plethora of opportunities for the global TCD alcohol DM market in the upcoming years. Methacrylate offers better wetting property and higher refractive index than other acrylates, making them highly desirable in optoelectronic products such as photoresists, optical fibers, and LCDs. Optoelectronic devices will soon outperform the traditional electronics devices owing to better and consistent performance and cost effectiveness.

Asia Pacific is a significant regional segment in the TCD alcohol DM market because of high tech-savvy population and increasing disposable income. With increasing school going population of India and China, the UV inkjet inks demand will rise significantly in the next eight years and this will in turn boost TCD alcohol DM market size

