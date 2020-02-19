Best Market Research on Synthetic Food Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Synthetic Food Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Synthetic Food Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Synthetic Food Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Global Synthetic Food Market size was worth over USD 13.5 billion in 2016 and will witness over 5% CAGR up to 2024.

North America Synthetic Flavour & Fragrances Food Market, By Application, 2016 & 2024 (Kilo Tons)

Food & beverage industry expansion owing to increasing population and shifting consumer trend towards RTE products will boost synthetic food market growth. Changing consumer lifestyle and consumption habits are instigating demand for packaged, canned and processed items. Thus, fuelling artificial additives adoption due to their strong role in enhancing product shelf life and retaining flavor and taste.

Global processed food industry generated over USD 4.6 trillion business in 2016. Out of which ultra processed technique accounted for nearly 55% of the daily consumption products and minimally processed technique contributed around 32% in the same year. Breads, cereals, cakes, and icecreams are key major ultra processed food types. Emergence of convenient product consumption due to increasing disposable and busy schedule has surged the artificial additives demand for ultra processed products.

Rapid population growth coupled with increasing gap between demand and supply of nutritious food is a major concern driving adoption of additional additives. In 2015, global population was over 7.3 billion and it is expected to reach more than 8.5 billion by 2030, which will result into high nutrition consumption. In the same year, food industry observed nearly 2,940 kcal per capita consumption per day and is likely to surpass 3,050 by 2030.

Taste and appearance are the utmost advantageous factor to enhance the product sales. Benefits such as improving the final products consistency, texture, maintaining color, flavor & fragrance has positively influenced the synthetic additives demand. Technological advancements for retaining nutritive values in dietary products, scientists has developed artificial additives to deliver taste and flavor as natural ones. The advent of new flavor development among industry manufacturers to attain USP will open lucrative opportunities for the industry growth of synthetic food market.

Shifting consumer preference towards organic and natural derived ingredients owing to increase in health consciousness may hamper artificial additives market growth. Also, stringent government regulations on usage of artificial color due to the adverse health effect is limiting product penetration. However, obtaining certification, by producing these ingredients as per the guidelines set by FDA will support the synthetic food market expansion.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Synthetic Food Market

Synthetic Food Market, By Product

Synthetic colour market generated over USD 1 billion revenue in 2016. Increasing demand for ingredients from food manufactures to improve and impart visual appeal, which is lost during processing will support industry growth. Surge in production of carbonated soft drinks, juices, and alcohols will provide strong business opportunities for industry manufacturers. Key aspects such as easy availability, low production cost, and appearance similar to natural ingredients fueling artificial colours market size.

Antioxidants market will witness over 6.5% CAGR up to 2024. Strong application outlook to inhibit oxidative rancidity in fat-based foods, mainly meat and dairy products and fried items will propel artificial antioxidants market size. Increasing consumption of energy drinks and health supplements to enhance athletic performance influencing segment growth. Key health benefits including control over oxidative stress will foster product demand.

Enzymes market growth is driven by growing demand for processed food in developing economies such as India, China, Brazil and Mexico. Enzymatic reaction is necessary to maintain stability of cheese, dairy products and baking cakes. Factors such as lower protein level of flour, standardized bread quality, uniform browning of breads, crackers & biscuits is expected to support product demand.

Synthetic Food Market, By Application

Beverages applications from colours is expected to grow at 7.5% upto 2024. Rising consumption of tea, coffee, aerated drinks, juices, soda and mineral waters will influence segment growth. Companies has inceased usage of artifical additives including, colors, flavor, enzymes and antioxidants to gain competitive advantage over beverages quality and functionality. Surge in demand for alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages owing to rising disposable income will boost synthetic colours market size.

Bakery and confectionery market from flavour & fragrances is expected to hold 19% of the industry share in 2016. Changing dietary patterns coupled with increased consumption of donuts, cakes, pies and pastries among young generation fuelling industry growth. Bakery ingredients market was worth over USD 7 billion in 2016, it is expected to exceed USD 11 billion by 2024, increasing at 5.4% CAGR.

Rising consumer preference for exotic flavours and expansion of gourmet restaurants will fuel synthetic flavour & fragrances market growth over the forecast period. Flavors and fragrances are mostly used to enhance taste, smell and appearance of consumable items. Increasing penetration of artificial flavors such as vanilla, orange, mango, strawberry, peach, and chocolate to enhance ice-creams taste fueling industry growth.

Synthetic Food Market, By Region

North America synthetic food market accounted for over 25% of global demand in 2016. The large presence of FMCG manufacturers and huge consumer base supporting regional industry growth. The U.S. synthetic food market being the major contributor generated over USD 1.5 trillion revenue from the grocery industry. High disposable income along with increasing consumption of RTE products has positively stimulated demand. Beverages holds majority of the share in this region, which is mostly inspired by high demand for aerated and sport drinks. Bakery and confectionery industry will be the fastest growing application during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific artificial additives market will witness over 5.2% CAGR up to 2024. Besides, China is the largest market in the APAC region, surpassing USD 700 billion revenue in 2016. There is a strong growth potential witnessed from the Indian market. Major shift is witnessed in the Indian consumption habit, particularly in metropolitan cities. Urban localities accounts for 80% of the packaged consumable items. The sheer rise in double incomes along with increased consumption of frozen & processed meat and other dairy products are key factors associated with regional industry growth of synthetic food market.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Synthetic Food Market

Global industry share is fragmented in nature due to the presence of large number of manufacturers operating in global and local markets. Industry manufacturers are looking for vertically integrated systems in distributions processes to gain better consumer approachability. Major industry players in synthetic food market are Chr. Hansen A/S, BASF SE, Allied Biotech, Aarkay, Royal DSM N.V., FMC Corp, Sensient Technologies, Flavorchem, and ADM. Other prominent companies include Dohler Group, Naturex, D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc. (DDW), Fiorio Colori, Kalsec, Biolandes, Falcon Essential Oils, Young Living Essential Oils, Symrise AG and Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Industry Viewpoint

These are artificial and chemically synthesized products. Feasible studies involved in to obtain isolated proteins and amino acids from sources such as plants, animal and chemical sources to overcome supply and demand gap. Product quality deterioration takes place due to oxidation and rancidity leads to smelling and formation of unhealthy compounds. Companies are looking alternatives to control deterioration mainly synthetic products fulfil criteria to maintain quality standards. Application is standard reference for scientists, R&D and Q&A professionals in food industry. These R&D initiatives are focusing on impact of metals, lipoxygenase and heme proteins on consumers and health benefits attributed along with it.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Synthetic Food Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Synthetic Food industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Synthetic Food industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Synthetic Food industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Synthetic Food industry.

Research Methodology: Synthetic Food Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Synthetic Food Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580