Best Market Research on Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Industry / Sector Trends

Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market size was worth over USD 450 million in 2016 and will surpass 25 billion units by 2024.

Central & South America

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market

Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, By End-Use, 2016 & 2024, (USD Million)

Increasing consumer spending on packaged food products owing to shifting trends towards convenient and sustainable lifestyles are key factors driving stand-up pouch valves market growth. Improved packaging features to suit every age group, such as safety & choke resistance for children and ease in handling & carrying for adults has stimulated product demand. Also, benefits including self-feeding for children, controlled dispensing at desired flow, and reseal-ability for multiuse consumption have enhanced market penetration.

Changing food consumption trends including increased preference for fruit juices and other liquid diet has influenced demand for stand-up pouches with spouts. Improved shelf stability, extended food durability and aesthetic appeal will provide positive outlook for product adoption. As per industry experts, global packaged food industry was worth over USD 2.5 trillion in 2016. Increasing demand for food due to growing global population will further support food packaging industry growth. As per UNO, global population was estimated around 7.4 billion in 2016 and anticipated to surpass 9.8 billion by 2050.

Emergence of aseptic packaging to ensure sterilized packing specifically for food and pharmaceuticals will enhance spout packaging demand. Moreover, reduced CO2 emissions released during production process along with larger number of packages transported per truckload are among key benefits fuelling product demand among end-user industry.

Enhanced adoption of low environment impacting packaging raw materials for pharmaceutical and industrial applications will support product demand. However, presence of large number of substitutes including corrugated boxes and rigid containers along with frequent innovations in packaging design may hamper the stand-up pouch spouts demand. In addition, raw materials including polyethene and polypropylene are observing variable price trends, owing to highly volatile crude oil prices.

Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, By Product

Corner valves market accounted for more than 70% of the overall industry share in 2016. Leak proof design, ease in reclose-ability along with enhanced pouring position are among key factors driving product demand. High demand from liquid products owing to its side pouring position that avoids mess on the package in case of spilling is projected to boost industry size. Better filling space as compared to conventional packaging with same external dimensions is key factor enhancing product penetration.

Front valves market will witness growth exceeding 7% up to 2024. Increasing preference for front valve products due to their modernised aesthetic appeal and non-tilting tendency while pouring as compared to corner segment has enhanced product scope. Rising demand for packaging production with a single feedstock to minimize manufacturing cost will open new opportunities for product demand.

Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, By Technique

Form fill seal technique accounted for more than 45% of the stand-up pouch valves market share. Multi-purpose mechanism including package production, filling and sealing is among major factor fuelling the industry demand. The aseptic technique permits complete product sterility to be achieved by separately sterilizing each component used in the process, resulting in an integrated sterilized product.

Preform technique will witness revenue growth over 8.5% up to 2024. Increasing popularity for premade packages due to its streamline operations that increase output by 50% will enhance industry expansion. Inclusion of high speed spout filler and rotary filler in the filling machinery is further expected to create new opportunities for product development. The technique fills & seals premade pouches, without requiring an extra roll stock line as compared to form fill seal technique. Thereby, time and cost saving feature of the technique is expected to boost stand-up pouch spouts market size.

Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, By Seal Material

Stand-up pouch spouts market with aluminium seal will witness gains at over 6.5% up to 2024. Rising demand for superior barrier capabilities including sealed packaging products enabling effective protection of the inside product from moisture and air will support product demand. Comprehensive application scope including energy drinks, dietary supplements and other pharmaceutical products will propel stand-up pouch spouts market size. In addition, essential hygiene achieved as confined by several regulatory bodies is expected to positively influence product penetration.

Stand-up pouch spouts market without aluminium seal is anticipated to value over USD 500 million by 2024. High adoption of without aluminium seal products particularly in industrial and household care applications due to lesser focus on sterility and freshness of package content will drive product scope. Moreover, cost efficiency due to savings from no seal attachments and additional replacement seal cost are the other key factors driving industry share.

Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, By End-Use

Food & beverages accounted for more than 55% of the global stand-up pouch spouts market share. Shifting trend towards ready to eat food products due to changing lifestyles and food habits have enhanced the product demand. Increasing stand-up pouch spouts adoption for baby food, sauces, semi liquid and pasty food products will propel the industry growth.

Household & personal care will witness growth over 7% up to 2024. Increasing consumer spending on household care products will propel product demand. Customized design, high barrier, convenience in handling along with ease in dispensing are key factors fuelling product demand.

Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, By Region

Asia Pacific stand-up pouch spouts market will witness CAGR over 7% up to 2024. Expansion in food & beverages and personal care industry due to increasing consumer spending will propel the regional demand. Increasing consumer preference for cost-efficient, convenient and small sized packaging solutions due to growing number of nuclear families will support industry growth.

Europe stand-up pouch spouts demand is anticipated to generate more than 7 billion units by 2024. Rising demand for easy to pour and small packaging solutions will support regional demand. Rapid replacement of flexible packaging from rigid containers has further encouraged product demand. Growing processed food industry due to increasing consumer demand for ready to eat food products will propel industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market

Global stand-up pouch valves market share is highly fragmented due to presence of large number of both multinational as well as regional companies. Growing competition between existing firms and new entrants is expected to encourage product innovations. Scholle IPN, Pacificbag, Swisspack, Gualapack Group, Amcor and Smurfit Kappa are among key industry players. Other prominent manufacturers include Wilk Group, Liqui-Box, Menshen, Falakpack and Edelpa.

Mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, long term agreements and supply contracts to expand consumer base are among key strategies adopted among industry players. For instance, in 2017, Italian based Gualapack Group entered into an agreement with the U.S. based packaging dispenser provider, Aptar Group to produce premade no-spill spout solutions.

Industry Viewpoint

Rising demand for supporting features including high durability, moisture resistance and low CO2 released during production as compared to conventional packaging has enhanced product demand. Furthermore, product innovations and extensive research & development have enabled sustainable and environment friendly solutions with reduced material wastage. Reduced plastic consumption and high-speed production have further enhanced the flexible packaging demand.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market

