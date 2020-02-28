Best Market Research on Silver Nanowires Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Silver Nanowires Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Silver Nanowires Market size was over USD 290 million in 2018 and industry expects consumption of above 11 kilo tons by 2025.

US Silver Nanowire Market Share, By Optical Application, 2018 & 2025, (Kilo Tons)

Growing demand for highly conductive material in order to manufacture optical, chemical and thermal products may drive silver-based nanowires market size by 2025. The products posses noble properties including strong optical transmittance and conductivity, thereby used in thermal and anti-microbial applications. These products are next generation TEC (Transparent Conductive Electrodes) for semi-conductor devices due to their high optical transmittance, flexibility, low manufacturing cost and compact sheet resistance. These factors may boost industry size in forecast timeline.

Silver based nanowires exhibits unique bond of valance electrons, thus making it ideal for conductive applications. These products have wide surface area, strong electrical conductivity and high aspect ratio, thereby can be used as a replacement for indium tin oxide in transparent conductive layers. Properties including surface morphology and mechanical adhesion enables silver based nanowires to have application in optoelectronic devices as transparent conductors. These factors may fuel product demand in anticipated timeline.

Characteristics including ready availability, low light interference, strong transmission and low haze will promote product demand by 2025. Silver based nanowire is highly flexible and therefore used in flexible substrates as their dispersion inks in to roll to roll coatings. Growing demand for alternatives to ITO owing to increasing product cost due to depletion of indium source may foster silver nanowires market size in projected timeline.

Silver based nanowires have wide applications in electronics and optics industry for its anti-microbial efficacy & low toxicity. Growing product usage in photovoltaics, chemical and biological sensors owing to its unique electrical, thermal and optical properties may boost industry size in forecast timeframe. These nanowires are also utilized in conductive inks, fillers and pastes due to high electrical conductivity, low sintering temperature and stability, thus propelling product demand.

Increasing product utilization for photonic, coatings, and molecular diagnostics owing to its anti-microbial properties due to continuous release of silver ions which provide protection against bacteria will favour industry growth. These products are also utilized in textiles, wound dressings, keyboards and bio medical devices will stimulate industry size by 2025.

These products possess strong mechanical hold and suppleness which allows it to have application in modern LEDs and carbon-based solar cells. These products are transparent conductors and has very low shunt resistance and strong optical and electrical presentation. These factors will propel industry growth in forecast timeline.

Vulnerability to damage by high energetic ultraviolet radiation along with lack of efficiency in harsh environmental conditions may hamper industry growth. Lack of proper infrastructure for product manufacturing along with high investment costs may affect market price trend.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Silver Nanowires Market

Silver Nanowires Market, By Size

Silver nanowires market share from 40nm is estimated to surpass USD 100 million by the end of 2025. It is widely utilized in optical and chemical application owing to low sheet opposition, strong ophthalmic transmission and elasticity. Growing product demand for optoelectronic including LEDs, LCDs, touch screens and solar cells will favor product demand in forecast timeframe.

Analysis By Application

Silver nanowires market share antimicrobial application may grow over 21.5% in anticipated timeline. These products are largely incorporated in wound dressing, cosmetics, footwears, apparels, and plastics owing to their antibacterial properties to prevent or cure bacterial infection which may stimulate industry growth.

Silver Nanowires Industry, By Region

Asia Pacific, led by South Korea, Japan, India and China silver nanowires market share is estimated to witness gains of up to 25% in forecast timeframe. Growing demand for light weight products in medical, electronics and optical industry in order to increase the efficiency will promote industry size in forecast timeline. Product utilization in magnetic devices, circuit boards and sensors may further propel regional industry share by 2025.

Europe, led by UK, Italy, France and Germany silver nanowires market share may surpass USD 300 million by 2025 owing to growing electronics and medical sector. The product is used for providing conductive coatings in see through conductors which can be utilized in electronics industry. It is also used in biosensors and biological tags in quantitative detection. Growing utilization in material, biomedical, antimicrobial and optical applications will favor regional product demand.

Brazil silver based nanowires market size may observe strong gains due to growing demand for nano composites. Silver based nanowires has usage in nano composites owing to high strong dielectric constants. The product feature of mounting into transparent medium including screen and films owing to its high aspect ratio of 1000:1 will positively impact regional industry size.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Silver Nanowires Market

Global silver nanowires market share is slightly consolidated major manufacturers includes Hefei Vigon Material Technology, C3Nano, Conductive Compounds, RAS AG, Johnson Mathey, NanoTech Labs, TPK, Nanopyxis and Showa Denko K.K. Manufacturers are currently focused developing cost-effective production techniques along with extensive R&D activities in order to produce new and sustainable products.

Industry Viewpoint

These products have strong optical and conductive properties which can be utilized in sensors and medical devices. The product size in less 100nm due to which it is used in medical and electronics sector. It possesses strong stability and low sintering temperature due to which it is also used in photonic devices. Silver based nanowires owing to its anti-microbial properties is utilized is textile and wound dressings. Growing end-use of the product along with extensive R&D will foster industry gains by 2025

