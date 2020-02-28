Best Market Research on Redispersible Polymer Powder Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Redispersible Polymer Powder Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market size was estimated over USD 1.4 billion in 2018 and the industry will grow by a CAGR of more than 6% up to 2025.

U.S. Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Share, By End-user, 2014 2025 (USD Million)

Developments in the construction industry would augment the demand in the market in the forecast years. This is due to the rising usage of the product in construction chemicals such as mortars, grouts, tiling adhesives, gypsum, renders etc. The product helps in improving the physical characteristics required for modern buildings & structures. It also helps in improving surface aesthetics, increase leveling and abrasion resistance. The global construction expenditure in 2014 was about USD 9 trillion and is likely to cross USD 14 trillion by 2025. Thus, the construction activities are likely to increase, which would in turn increase the product demand in the future.

Increasing demand for green buildings would be another growth enabler in the redispersible polymer powder market. Product manufacturers are increasingly offering redispersible polymer powders with low VOC emission levels. This makes the product compatible in regions with stringent environmental regulations. Such product innovations would make it suitable to be used in construction of green buildings & structures.

Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is likely to limit the growth in the market. For instance, ethylene is one of the major raw materials for manufacturing VAE redispersible polymer powder. As it is a naphtha derivative, variations in the price of naphtha would directly affect the product price.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market, By Polymer

The global market is categorized on the basis of polymer into vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE), acrylic, vinyl ester of versatic acid (VeoVA) and others which include niche products including styrene butadinene (SB), other binary & ternary latex powder, etc. VeoVA redispersible polymer powder segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR with more than 7% over the forecast timeframe. This high growth rate is due to the ability of the product to enhance the adhesion and flexural strength of mortars and plasters. Acrylic is another significant product type in the redispersible polymer powder market share. High raw material price of this product has resulted in a comparatively limited growth rate over the past few years.

Analyis By Application

The various applications in the market are tiling & flooring, mortar & cement, insulation system, plastering & gypsum, and others which include base coats, interface agents, etc. Mortar & cement is a leading application segment in the market with around 30% market share. This is due to the product usage in improving the chemical characteristics of mortars. For instance, the product helps in improving abrasion resistance and workability of mortar.

End-user Insights

Based on end-user, the global redispersible polymer powder market size is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial and institutional. Commercial sector is the largest end-user segment, driven by the product usage in construction of shopping complexes and office buildings. This segment is likely to propel at an annual growth rate of more than 7% in the forecast period.

Residential sector is another significant end-user segment which is likely to grow healthily in the study period due to the expanding global population. The world population has increased from about 6.9 billion in 2010 to more than 7.6 billion in 2018. The rising demand for housing infrastructures would in turn increase the requirement for redispersible polymer powder in the residential segment.

Redispersible Polymer Powder Industry, By Region

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region in the redispersible polymer powder market share. This is due to the rising number of housing projects in this region for the fast expanding population. As construction activities would increase, especially in countries like China, India, and Indonesia, the demand for the product will also rise as it offers better physical properties to buildings and structures. This region will grow at an annual rate of more than 7% in the future.

Rising construction expenditure in North America would make it a significant regional market as the product is used as an additive in cement mortar, plasters and other composites. The private construction spending in U.S. reached more than USD 900 billion in 2018 and is likely to cross USD 1 trillion by 2022. This would further augment the progress in the redispersible polymer powder industry.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

Major participants in the redispersible polymer powder market share are BASF SE, Nouryon S.A., DowDupont Inc, Wacker Chemie AG, Ashland Inc, Synthomer plc, Organik Kimya San. Tic. A.S., Dairen Chemical Corporation, Shanxi Sanwei, Group Co., Ltd, Acquos Pty Ltd, Bosson Union Tech Co. Ltd, etc.

Wacker Chemie is the leading player in global redispersible polymer powder market. The company is investing heavily in research & development activities to boost product innovation. They are also expanding their production capacity in Asia to meet the rising regional product demand. DowDupont Inc is also a significant player in this market with strong global presence. They have taken strategic initiatives to expand their distribution network.

Industry Viewpoint

Redispersible polymer powder was first produced in the 1950s. Consistent research and innovation in this field has led to cost effective manufacturing of the product with superior features. This product is made by spray drying of polymer emulsions. It enhances the water retention of grouts and mortars and improves bonding properties. This makes it ideal to be used in the construction industry. Developments in the construction sector would increase the product demand in the future.

