Best Market Research on Protein Ingredient Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Protein Ingredient Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Protein Ingredient Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Protein Ingredient Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Protein Ingredient Market size generated over USD 22 billion in 2015 and expects to surpass 7.1 million tons by 2024.

Europe Plant Protein Ingredient Market Size, By Product, 2015 & 2024 (USD Million)

Shift in focus towards consumer consciousness regarding health benefits from dietary consumption along with strong application outlook in cosmetic and food & beverages sector should drive global market size. Increasing food & beverage business due to rise in consumer buying power mainly in India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia should favor product demand.

Positive outlook for medical treatment in preventing diabetes, cardiovascular health, and muscle building should influence protein ingredient market size. Major plant sources include pea, soy, canola, and wheat. Global dry pea production registered over 11 tons in 2015. Canada accounted for over 33% of the global dry pea market share in 2015 whereas Russia and China accounted for over 11% and 13% respectively.

Wheat production is majorly concentrated in the U.S., France, Russia, India, and China accounting for over 49% of the total demand. Canada is among the largest canola producer worldwide and accounted for over 20% of the total production in 2015. Favorable regulations by EU and FDA for usage in consumer products with wide acceptance in Japan, Canada, and Australia may escalate industry growth. Positive indicator in cosmetic and personal care products due to its qualities to prevent skin damage should drive protein ingredient market growth.

Technology innovation has escalated animal & plant protein ingredient application base. Animal sources are derived from fish, meat, gelatin, and egg. Vegetable protein isolates are used for dairy applications due to its dispersiblity and fine particle size. Soy proteins are used in coffee whiteners, emulsified food items, and liquid whipped toppings, which is provided to replace sodium caseinate.

Increasing spending on research by companies to develop new product portfolio should create opportunities for various industry participants. Paper coatings, paints, printing inks, paper, fertilizers, and insect sprays are prominent applications. Dry strength additives properties increase application scope in papermaking products in comparison to chitosan, polyacrylamides, guar gum, and carboxymethyl cellulose.

Lack of awareness has led to low product acceptance for other ingredients which may hinder industry growth. Fluctuating soybean costs may tight raw material supply and have significant impact on protein ingredient market price trend.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Protein Ingredient Market

Protein Ingredient Market, By Product

Soy concentrates led the plant based protein ingredients demand and should generate over USD 3.5 billion in sales through to 2024. High nutritional level, easy digestion, and fat retention capacity are factors driving product demand. It is widely used as nutritional and functional food in breakfast cereals, baked foods, and meat & poultry products.

Canola protein ingredient may witness significant gains at over 12%. Canada, Germany, France, and India are the major canola producing countries. It is used as an alternative for human consumption due to its balanced amino acid and functional properties such as emulsifying, gelling, and foaming abilities.

Egg protein ingredient market led the animal product demand, expects highest gains at over 6.5% during the foreseeable period with baked items, sports food, ice cream, and meats being the major products.

Whey protein hydrolysates product was valued at over USD 430 million in 2015. FDA and USDA approval for product usage in medicines and bakery foods due to emulsifying properties which may drive proteins ingredient market growth. Strong application scope in cosmetic segment mainly in skin and hair products may propel industry growth demand.

Protein Ingredient Industry, By Application

Protein ingredient market size from food & beverages generated over USD 11.5 billion in 2015. Enhancing dietary fibers, reducing mix timing, texture, and improving nutritional output are key properties across bakery products.

Protein ingredient industry from personal care & cosmetic products may witness highest gains at over 6%. The product is used in sunscreens, shampoos, and moisturizing creams due to skin hydrating properties.

Protein Ingredient Market, By Region

U.S. protein ingredient market should witness consumption of over 2.2 million tons by 2024. Growing consumer preference towards healthy product consumption along with government approvals to use in cosmetic, infant formulas, and food sector should drive regional growth.

Germany market size should register over 5.5% gains by 2024. Strict government regulations along with consumer awareness pertaining to health may create opportunities for manufacturers in the region.

China market size expects gains at over 7%. Strong outlook in food & beverage in China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea should boost regional industry growth. Rise in consumer spending on healthcare, nutritional foods, and dietary supplements owing to increase in purchasing power should favor product demand.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Protein Ingredient Market

Global protein ingredient market share is consolidated. ADM, DuPont, Cargil, Mead Johnson,and Bunge are major market players. Dairy and soy ingredient production is based in Germany, France, Italy, China, India, and the U.S. Many industrial participants in India and China are focusing on raw material trend which will expand manufacturing base in the regions.

Other prominent companies includes Roquette, Fonterra, Scoular, Burcon, Rouseelot, NutraScience, Kewpie Egg Corporation, Tessenderlo, and Crop Energies Bio Wanze.

Protein Ingredient Industry Viewpoint

Whey protein ingredient are used as food supplement, improve athletic performance, and alternative to milk for people with lactose intolerance. It is beneficial for asthma, weight loss, obesity, cancer patients, preventing allergy, and high cholesterol level.

Protein ingredient industry is primarily divided into animal and plant based sources. These products are mainly used in functional and conventional food with respect to nutritional benefits. Growing incidences of various diseases has led healthcare sector to boost product demand. Intake of protein products help stimulate body muscles and regulates body functions properly

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Protein Ingredient Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Protein Ingredient industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Protein Ingredient industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Protein Ingredient industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Protein Ingredient industry.

Research Methodology: Protein Ingredient Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Protein Ingredient Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580