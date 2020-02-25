Best Market Research on Prebiotics Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Prebiotics Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Prebiotics Market size was over USD 3.4 billion in 2016 and industry expects consumption at over 715 kilo tons by 2024.

U.S. Prebiotics Market Size, By Ingredients, 2016 & 2024, (USD Million)

Growing dietary supplements and functional food demand owing to digestive health concerns and obesity issues may drive prebiotics market demand. Shifting trends towards low calorie fat free foods supported by increasing demand for dietary supplements for daily healthcare routines may foster market demand. Growing occurrences of various diseases including diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases (CVD) should rise awareness levels among consumers and offers benefits associated with these ingredients thereby fuelling functional food & dietary supplements market.

Growing demand for dairy consumption along with dietary and nutritional supplements should drive market size. Shift in consumer lifestyle along with growing preferences towards healthy intake habits are the major aspects driving the industry growth. Global milk production was estimated 818 million tons in 2017 of which 9% of global milk output is traded internationally. These foods are high in fibre, which aims to consume around 25g of fibre per day for women and 38g of fibre per day for men which aid in achieving the health benefits that fibre has to offer.

Increasing application in functional food industry owing to its wide usage in nutrition bars, dairy products, mineral supplements and health drink may drive the overall industry growth. Global function food market was valued at over USD 160 million in 2018. The product demand is attributed to growing consumer awareness to health and nutrition focus on essential ingredients in diet.

Growing importance of using the product in weight management nutritional supplement along with increased investments in R&D for product innovation may propel product growth. Consumer consciousness towards gut heath for adults and infants along with rising occurrences of chronic disease like diarrhea and diabetes should drive industry growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Prebiotics Market

Prebiotics Market, By Ingredient

Inulin market demand was valued at over USD 1.4 billion in 2016. Increasing usage of inulin is due to its health benefits and also as a major source of fat substitute and sugar reduction. Inulin is available in herbs, vegetables and fruits which is consumed by consumers in their daily routine. It is used in various healthy foods owing to its ability to advance quality and its slightly sweet taste.

Fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS) market size may register significant gains at over 9% by the end of forecast timeframe. FOS is beneficial as it has low calorific value, increases the bifidobacterium population in the colon, and helps relieving constipation. They are included in food products owing to their prebiotic effect which foster the growth of nonpathogenic intestinal microflora, thereby driving the industry growth.

Prebiotics Market, By Application

Food & beverage application may surpass USD 5 billion by 2024. Shift in consumer preference for health diet in order to reduce the diseases should stimulate industry growth over the foreseeable future. As functional food ingredients, it is chemically stable to process food at high temperature, and low pH which may stimulate product demand.

Dairy products application may witness significant gains at over 9% by the end of forecast timeframe. Rising dairy industry on account of increasing emphasis on healthy lifestyle along with food industry expansion may drive market demand. These are added in various food formulations mainly in dairy products to promote probiotics growth accompanied with improving nutritional quality.

Nutritional supplements application was valued at over USD 135 million in 2016. The product when consumed in the form of nutritional supplements and supports immunity system. It is consumed in the form of tablets which also controls insulin levels and lowers risk of cancer.

Prebiotics Market, By Region

North America market driven by the U.S., Canada and Mexico may register significant growth at over 8.5% up to 2024. Rising usage of product in feed & food industry owing to huge profitability is expected to augment demand over the period. Growing importance of using the product in weight management nutritional supplement along with increased investments in R&D for product innovation is expected to propel market size. Furthermore, increasing demand for fat and sugar free products in the region owing to increasing obesity issues may drive the regional industry growth.

Europe driven by UK, France, Spain and Germany prebiotics market may surpass USD 3 billion by 2024. Consumer awareness towards gut heath for infants and adults coupled with rising incidences of chronic disease like diabetes and diarrhea should catalyze regional market growth. Growing food & beverage industry using the product containing Inulin, FOS, MOS and GOS in bakery, confectionary, meat and snack products is diversifying and expanding regional product demand.

Asia pacific led by Japan, India and China market is likely to register significant gains at over 9.5% by the end of foreseeable timeframe. Changing lifestyle including excessive junk food consumption, alcohol and smoking has resulted in nutritional imbalance leading to high demand for nutraceuticals in the region. Furthermore, increasing consumption of meat products in the region may drive the regional industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Prebiotics Market

Global prebiotics industry share is moderately fragmented with industry participants including Yakult Pharmaceutical, Abbott laboratories, Cargill, Beneo GmbH and Friesland Campina. Companies are engaged in joint ventures and mergers to enlarge their regional presence and focusing on new product advancement to gain feasible advantage which may foster product range.

Industry Viewpoint

Increasing demand towards dietary supplements owing to increasing geriatric population supported by growing awareness regarding prebiotics health benefits including improving disgestive and immune systems may contribute towards market size. Rise in frozen and canned meat products consumption owing to easy availability, conviniece cooking and portability should stimulate product demand.

