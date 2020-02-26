Best Market Research on Phytosterols Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Phytosterols Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Phytosterols Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Phytosterols Market size was over USD 500 million in 2015 and should grow at 9% up to 2024.

U.S. phytosterols market size, by application, 2015 & 2024 (USD Million)

Strong indicators towards growing consumer health consciousness along with healthy food consumption should drive phytosterols market size. Growth in processed food industry along with rise in per-capita spending capacity particularly in BRICS nations should drive product demand. Global food & beverage market was over 15 trillion in 2015 and expects gains at above 4%.

Phytosterols market size in food ingredient applications should surpass 20 kilo tons by 2024. According per various technical and research journal such as Food Science & Technology, it used as an ingredient in chocolate formulation maintains product functionality and enhances shelf life. They are majorly used as additives across major food products which include bakery product, yogurts, margarine and milk sausages.

Increasing prevalence of CVD (cardio vascular disease) among all consumer age group along with ingredients demand to eliminate lifestyle diseases should drive phytosterols market size. Increasing packaged food consumption owing to hectic lifestyle have given prevalence to CVD and resulted around 30% deaths in 2013 as reported by WHO.

EPA/DHA ingredients may emerge as potential substitute threat and hinder phytosterols market growth. Global (omega 3) EPA/DHA ingredients market size may surpass 140 kilo tons by 2024 with above 5% gains. Key benefits offered by these ingredients include regulating brain functioning, reduces carcinogenic risks and maintains heart rate. These are mostly used in infant formula, pharmaceuticals, supplements and animal feed.

Key raw materials, vegetable & tall oil have high phytosterols content. These feedstocks may face supply demand deficit as they are used in product formulation for adhesives, rubber, inks and lubricants. This factor may affect industry profitability and put pressure on phytosterols market trend.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Phytosterols Market

Phytosterols Market, By Product

Beta-sitosterol market size should generate over USD 700 million business by 2024. Growing importance of calorie level reduction from food & beverages consumption along with requirement for nutritional content should drive phytosterols market size. Increasing beta-sitosterol application scope in medical field for prevention from shin problems, cervical & colon cancer, hair loss, asthma, allergies and tuberculosis should drive product demand.

Stigmasterol market size should witness below average industry gain and surpass 650 tons by 2024. Stigmasterol is mainly used in cortisone and progesterone production which are used in the bio based synthesis for estrogens and androgens in pharmaceutical applications. Pharmaceutical industry growth in China and India should pave way for stigmasterol demand.

Phytosterols Market, By Application

Phytosterols market size in food pharmaceutical application should witness highest gains at over 9%. Rising focus to reduce side effects from convention medicine consumption along with growing consumer preference towards promotion of natural ingredients in medicine formulation should drive product demand.

Phytosterols market size from cosmetic applications should generate over USD 100 million business by 2024. FDA approval of GRAS status for food & beverage applications has gained immense popularity among consumers for product consumption. In addition, consumer preference towards natural based ingredients use in cosmetic formulation owing to ill-effects caused by petrochemical derived products should drive product demand.

Increasing anti-ageing creams demand along with rising consumer awareness towards maintaining healthy skin should drive phytosterols market size. Its usage in cosmetics application improves the anti-inflammatory properties of the final product formulation. These cosmetics products help in reducing skin roughness and enhances skin elasticity.

EU has approved these ingredients for food & beverage applications and regarded it as safe under Regulation No. 258/97. Committees present in Brazil, Japan, South Africa, Turkey, Israel and Australia have approved phytosterols use in myriad applications.

Phytosterols Market, By Region

U.S. phytosterols market size should generate close to 10 kilo tons by 2024. Hectic lifestyle along with high spending capacity has influenced demand for consumption of processed foods, frozen foods and bakery products. Also, favourable policies in Mexico to promote industrialization along with growth in growth in health care sector should drive North America product demand.

Germany phytosterols market size should generate over USD 55 million business by 2024. EU has passed regulation promoting natural and eco-friendly product usage. This factor should promote natural ingredients demand and drive regional growth.

China phytosterols market size from pharmaceutical applications should witness significant gains and surpass 1 kilo tons by 2024. Investment in R&D for new product portfolio based on natural ingredients in the region along with consumer awareness towards using natural based ingredient formulations in the region should promote product demand.

Brazil phytosterols market should witness significant gains throughout the forecast period. Growth in personal care industry along with expansion in manufacturing capacity should drive LATAM demand. Growing of importance of dietary supplements in UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa owing to health concerns should drive MEA product demand.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Phytosterols Market

Global phytosterols market is concentrated with top companies contributing to over 50% of the overall demand in 2015. Key industry players include ADM, Cargill, BASF and Raisio. Other important companies operating in this industry includes DuPont, Arboris, PrimaPharm, FenchChem, DRT and Lipofoods.

Some companies are present across the value chain and captively consume raw materials to manufacture different product grades. Some companies have also formed associations with vendors, resellers and agents across different countries to supply product to end-use industries and increase regional presence.

Phytosterols Industry Viewpoint

Phytosterols market, also referred to as plant sterols which are common vegetable and plant constituents forming normal part of human diet. They are related to cholesterol and differ structurally by side chain formulation. Commercially, these products are separated from tall oil and vegetable oils which include rapeseed, soybean, corn and sunflower. Dietary intake may vary between 100-400 mg per day. They are added to food products as ingredients because of their key properties to reduce cholesterol absorption in gut which reduces blood cholesterol value.

These sterols are also majorly microbiologically inert and its ester added to food products witnesses excellent stability at varying pH values when long term storage is required. They are also stable in fermented milk products with bacteria present in yogurt products

