Best Market Research on Petcoke Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Petcoke Market size for 2016 was valued over USD 11 billion and the annual capacity is set to exceed 190 MMT by 2024.

U.S. Petroleum Coke Market Size, By Physical Form, 2016 & 2024 (TMT)

Increasing demand for clean fuel along with strict government regulations to reduce carbon emissions will drive the global Petroleum Coke Market size. Its high carbon, low ash content and high calorific value makes its adoption preferable when compared with other available counterparts. Calorific content of petroleum coke ranges between 7000 to 8500 Kcal/kg when compared with lignite 2800 to 3800 kcal / kg.

Growing demand for fabrication of aluminum smelter anodes across aluminum industry will foster the Petroleum Coke Market share. Major economic transformation owing to rapid industrialization and commercialization will positively influence the business outlook of Petroleum Coke Market. Global aluminum demand witnessed an upsurge of 5.3% with production reaching 116.62 MMT in 2016.

Mediocre crude quality coupled with low economic costs of primary fuels will boost the product adoption. Increasing demand for calcined grade in lime production owing to its low ash content will further complement the business outlook. Health hazards associated with high sulphur content may act as restraint for Petroleum Coke Market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Petcoke Market

Petcoke Market, By Grade

Fuel grade in 2016 accounted for over 75% of the global Petroleum Coke Market share. The product finds wide applications across several industries including power plants, steel and cement owing to its competitive pricing and ease of availability. Its ability to offer low ash content allows the manufacturers to use marginal quality of limestone which enhances the life of quarry thereby lowering the burden on existing operating plants.

Calcined petcoke market will grow on account of its low emission property. Products find its wide adoption across aluminum manufacturing plants which uses 0.4 tons of CPC production for 1 ton of primary metal. Use of CPC as a recarburizing agent in steel industries is a pre-requisite for the manufacture of steel will further embellish business growth of calcined petcoke market.

Petcoke Market, By Physical Form

Sponge petroleum coke market will exhibit high growth on account of its wide applications across power plants and anode production. Burgeoning demand for infrastructure material coupled with rising energy requirements will complement the industry outlook.

Needle petroleum coke market in 2016 was valued over 34 MMT and is set to witness strong growth owing to rapid industrialization and commercialization primarily across developing economies. Increasing demand for steel on account of flourishing growth across construction, railways, automobiles and transportation sector will fuel industry growth of needle petroleum coke market .

Petcoke Market, By Application

Power plant applications in 2016 accounted for over 18% of global Petroleum Coke Market share. Paradigm shift towards clean fuel to curb toxic pollutant concentration along with improving efficiency and economics will stimulate the business outlook. Ash content of petroleum coke is less than 1% which nullifies the suspension of particulate matter into the atmosphere and is therefore favorable when compared to the 15% to 40% ash content of imported and domestic coal used in a power plant.

Cement industry will witness rapid growth subject to increasing demand for higher calorific value, less volatile matter and low ash content fuel. Fuel ability to offer low transportation costs and high profit margins will augment the business outlook. Low freight costs coupled with better resource conservation will further complement the Petroleum Coke Market growth.

Petcoke Market, By Region

The U.S. Petroleum Coke Market size in 2016 was valued over USD 2 billion. Positive outlook towards infrastructure industries along with increasing investments toward delayed coker units across the Gulf Coast and Mid-West will stimulate the industry landscape. Introduction of stringent government regulations including New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) to reduce carbon emissions will further complement the industry growth of U.S. petroleum coke market.

India Petroleum Coke Market will witness gain over 8% owing to the increasing product consumption fueled by rising adoption of coke across the cement and aluminum industries. Ongoing investments across industrial and commercial sector along with measures to reduce dependency on coal will embellish the industry growth. In 2016, Altico capital announced to invest over USD 150 million toward infrastructure and commercial establishments. Import of petroleum coke increased 3.6 folds since 2014 owing to the government cess of USD 4.68 on coal hence triggering the product demand.

Rising urbanization along with growing infrastructural spending will propel Turkey Petroleum Coke Market. Growing adoption of alternative non-oil fuels in Turkish industries to curb the alarming growth of domestic oil consumption coupled with escalating energy demand will positively influence the industry landscape.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Petcoke Market

Notable players in the Petroleum Coke Market includes Saudi Aramco, ExxonMobil, Essar Oil, Reliance, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Indian Oil, Chevron, Valero Energy, Bharat Petroleum, Husky Energy, HPCL-Mittal Energy (HMEL), Atha Group, Rain CII, Carbograf, Cocan Graphite Trammo, Oxbow Corporation, Marathon Petroleum, Aminco Resources, Shamokin Carbons.

In 2015, Bharat Petroleum as a part of strategy initiated its Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) at its Kochi refinery to increase the refining capacity from 9.5 MMTPA to 15.2 MMTPFA.

Petcoke Industry Viewpoint

Petcoke is a black colored solid, primarily composed of carbon and may possess minimal amounts of metals, elemental forms of sulphur and non-volatile inorganic compounds. The product is obtained as a co-product of various crude refining processes. It is characterized as a co-product subject to its commercial value as a raw material in manufacturing and as a boiler fuel. High calorific value, low ash content, low volatile matter, and high sulphur content are some of the key properties favoring the product adoption

