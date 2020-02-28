Best Market Research on Permethrin Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Permethrin Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Permethrin Market size valued at around USD 150 million in 2018 and expects demand of above 30 Kilo tons by 2025.

U.S. Liquid Form

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Permethrin Market

Permethrin Market, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (Tons)

Rising pesticides demand owing to eradication of crop production losses and increase product quality should accelerate permethrin market growth. This substance offers superior protection against pest infestation owing to high toxicity towards insects and sodium level disruption characteristics should propel product demand.

Growing product utilisation in agricultural, pharmaceutical, personal care, textile and domestic industries should propel industry growth. Beneficial characteristics including high potency and selectivity for insects over humans and rapid paralytic effects should promote product demand.

Escalating diseases prevalence including dengue and malaria should accelerate mosquito repellent demand. Growing product utilisation as mosquito repellent owing to superior effectiveness and long-lasting effects should propel industry growth. Supportive government initiatives by U.S. EPA including Integrated Pest Management aiming to control mosquito borne diseases including chikungunya, Zika, dengue and malaria should accelerate product demand.

Rising aviation industry owing to faster travel, low fare and rapid airports infrastructure development should accelerate permethrin market demand. This chemical is predominantly used as a disinfectant during prior departure, descent and deplaning should promote industry growth. Stringent regulations by institutions including WHO, IHR and ICAO on aviation industry for eradicating spreading of diseases from one country to another should accelerate product demand.

Excessive product exposure can lead to nausea, muscle weakness, shortness of breath, headache, excessive salivation and headache which should hamper product demand. Commercial product utilisation may cause harm to aquatic organisms and bees owing to its high toxicity which may challenge industry gains.

By Form

Liquid form market is projected witness gains may account for over 4% by 2025. Liquid form is majorly utilised for treatment against head lice & nits and scabies owing to its ability to disrupt function of neurons within them and eliminate the species which should promote industry growth. Increasing prevalence of head lice and nits among human beings should promote market demand.

By Application

Agriculture application market size may exceed USD 60 million by 2025. Wide utilisation as insecticide for crops including cotton, wheat, maize and alfalfa should stimulate industry growth. This product is predominantly utilised in eliminate agricultural pests including corn roots worms, grasshoppers, aphids, cutworms & spider mites which causes severe crop damage and lower yield should propel permethrin market growth.

Textile application market size is anticipated to exceed 1.5 kilo tons by 2025. Shifting consumer preferences towards mosquito repellent fabrics in which product is induced into the fabric owing to growing mosquito borne diseases should accelerate product demand. Rising product utilisation for woollen products protection in order to eliminate insects including moths which should promote industry growth.

By Region

Asia pacific, led by Australia, South Korea, Japan, China and India permethrin market may witness substantial increase which may account for over 4% by 2025. India is the largest producer of pulses, rice, wheat, spices and spice products. Affirmative government actions including National Food Security Mission (NFSM) aiming to expand rice, wheat, pulses and coarse cereals should propel agricultural pesticides demand, thus driving regional market growth.

Europe driven by UK, Italy, France, and Germany market is estimated to surpass USD 45 million by 2025. Growing product utilisation for treatment against head lice and scabies should accelerate product demand. Rising European pharmaceutical industry owing to growing disease prevalence, product development and clinical trials along with affirmative government initiatives including PRIME aiming to achieve solutions for unmet medical conditions should accelerate industry growth.

Brazil market may witness growth in the forecasted timeframe owing to growing dengue prevalence. Rising mortality rates due to mosquito borne diseases resulted by temperature variation along with higher precipitation should increase insects repellent demand, thus resulting regional market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Permethrin Market

Global permethrin market is concentrated with major industry players including Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Heranba, Bayer, Tagros, Meghmani, Crop Life Science Ltd, Aestar, Gharda and Guangdong Liwei.

Companies are engaged into technical advancements, product development, capacity expansion, acquisition and mergers should foster industry growth. Manufacturers are partnering with different research institutes to develop new products to cater rising global demand.

In 2018, Neogen launched its new product Prozap Fly Die Ultra. This product is majorly utilized for providing protection to horses against stable flies, house flies, deer flies, face flies, gnats, ticks, lice and mosquitos. This product offers long lasting, sweat proof and hard-hitting characteristics which should accelerate product demand, thus attaining strong market position.

Industry Viewpoint

This product is classified as an insecticide that belongs to pyrethroid family. This is a synthetic chemical which poses similar characteristics of natural extracts from chrysanthemum flower. This substance belongs to pyrethrin family of drugs. This insecticide works by paralysing and killing mites & eggs of the target insects. This product is predominantly utilised in ornamental lawns, food & feed crop, clothing, livestock & pets and buildings which should accelerate industry growth.

