Best Market Research on Paraformaldehyde Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Paraformaldehyde Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Paraformaldehyde Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Paraformaldehyde Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Paraformaldehyde Market size was USD 493.2 million in 2015 with gains at over 6% between 2016 and 2024.

U.S. Paraformaldehyde Market Size, By Application, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Paraformaldehyde market shall grow substantially in the near future due to its growing demand as fungicide, fixative, fumigant, and disinfectant. Boosting agricultural sector due to increasing global population is a preliminary driving factor for paraformaldehyde market. Additionally, increasing adoption of personal care products, cleaning products, consumer goods, fluorescent lights, photography & printing, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, and organic chemical synthesis will boost the product market in the coming years.

Paraformaldehyde needs to comply with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations due to the possibility of health hazards caused by it. Paraformaldehyde from consumer goods and industrial activity can cause ocular & nasal irritation. In some cases, it has been reported to lead to cancer, which can slow down the product market.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Paraformaldehyde Market

Paraformaldehyde Market, By Application

The production of resins accounted for a significant chunk of more than 40% of the product market in 2015. Resins are available in many forms such as phenols, amines, polyester, alkyds, polycarbonates, polyamides, aromatic polyamides, polyether, and polyurethanes. These various forms of resins possess specific chemical and physical properties such as high temperature resistant, rigidity, flexibility, good chemical resistant, and excellent corrosion resistance. Owing to multiple properties of resins, they are used in applications such as paper coatings, adhesives, molding compounds, electrical insulation, paints, lenses, fishing rods, and bearings.

Paraformaldehyde is also used to produce agrochemicals such as pesticides, fungicides, bactericides, and herbicides. Technological advancements in the agricultural sector have increased the adoption of agrochemicals globally. The need to improve crop yield and get better cultivation in smaller farmlands has boosted agrochemicals industry in the last decade. Farmers increasing awareness about the benefits of agrochemicals is making them switch to these products from synthetic chemicals. Agrochemicals contribute significantly to the product market and are likely to witness 6.5% gains between 2016 and 2024.

Nowadays, the product usage is increased in medical sector due to its disinfectant properties. Paraformaldehyde is used as a fixative for tissues and cells. Ever-expanding pharmaceutical and medical industry owing to the increasing population and consumer spending power shall augment the product market during the forecast period. Medical applications had a contribution of 26.19 kilo tons in 2015 in the product market and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.

Paraformaldehyde Market, By Region

Asia Pacific registered a substantial share of more than 55% in paraformaldehyde market in 2015. Construction spending in emerging economies is escalating in this region. China had accounted for a record-breaking construction spending of USD 1.75 trillion in 2015 and Indias contribution to the construction industry was USD 420 billion in the same year. Growing construction industry has led to increased resins consumption in this region, which augments the product market during the forecast period.

Europe has always been an established automobile market with major giants such as SKODA AUTO a.s. and Volkswagen AG. Resins are used in vehicle manufacturing in adhesives, bearing, and molding compounds. Paints & coatings industry has flourished widely in Germany, Spain, and Italy in the last couple of years. Resins are used extensively in paints and coatings industry owing to its chemical and corrosion resistant properties. Thus, rapid industrialization in Europe gives a positive outlook of the product market in this region.

North America has a recognized agricultural products market, specifically in the U.S. Agrochemicals are widely consumed in the agriculture sector of this region, which is a substantial paraformaldehyde application. Escalating living standards of people in this region have led to booming infrastructural development. Further, automobile manufacturers, such as General Motors, have given North America a global presence in the automobile industry. North America accounted for USD 85.4 million in paraformaldehyde market in 2015.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Paraformaldehyde Market

Some of the significant manufacturers in paraformaldehyde market are Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical Industry Co, Ltd., Zibo Qingxin Chemicals Factory, Oswal Udhyog, Pure Chemistry Scientific, Inc., Asia Chemical Company, Stormmax ASSP Ltd, Caldic, Linyi Ruifeng Machinery Co., Ltd., Changzhou Koye Chemical Co Ltd., Nantong Jiangtian Chemical Co Ltd., and Inter Atlas Chemical.

Other considerable producers in paraformaldehyde market include Hebei Yuhang Chemical Industry Co, Ltd., Ekta International, Inter Atlas Chemical, GFS Chemicals, Jinan Haohua Industry Co, Ltd., Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd., Alpha Chemika, Shanghai Orgpharma Chemical Co., Ltd., Parchem, Thana Acid, and Alfa Aesar. Caldic formulates paraformaldehyde of 92%-94% purity and this product is used in chipboard, molding powder, adhesives, and rubber and coating applications. Parhcems paraformaldehyde is used as a binder in particleboard and plywood.

Paraformaldehyde Industry Viewpoint

Paraformaldehyde has an increasing usage in resins production, which includes phenolic resins, melamine resins, and urea resins. The product market is surging due to its increasing applications in automobile, medicine, and agrochemicals industries. Further, escalating medical sector is anticipated to augment the product market in the near future due to its disinfectant characteristics. Moreover, booming automobile and construction industries are likely to bolster the product market owing to its use in paints industry. Polyoxymethylene is a type of the product, used as thermoplastics in engineering applications for automotive and consumer electronics industries. Paraformaldehyde market possesses a decent growth potential owing to all the above mentioned established and developing applications.

Paraformaldehyde is used in resins production and glues hardening, which will uplift its demand. Surging implementation of the product as a medical & hygienic disinfector in the pharmaceutical and medicine sector will drive the market in several years. The product has applications in multiple and diverse sectors including chemical & pharmaceutical industry, paint industry, agricultural chemicals, etc., which will increase its consumption. Increased usage in the production of plastics, rubber auxiliaries, herbicides, dyes, leather, paper, and resins is likely to bolster the product market during the forecast period.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Paraformaldehyde Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Paraformaldehyde industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Paraformaldehyde industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Paraformaldehyde industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Paraformaldehyde industry.

Research Methodology: Paraformaldehyde Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Paraformaldehyde Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580