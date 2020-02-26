Best Market Research on Lignosulfonates Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Lignosulfonates Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Lignosulfonates Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Lignosulfonates Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Lignosulfonates Market size was USD 700 million in 2015, and is anticipated to grow with more than 3.5% CAGR.

U.S Lignosulfonates Market size, by application, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Global lignosulfonates market size is mainly driven by robust growth in construction sector. It is primarily used as a water-reducing chemical and imparts the necessary cement workability even at elevated temperatures. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are the major regions prone to severe problems associated with elevated temperatures, which reduces the cement workability. These are typically used as plasticizers, while modified lignosulfonates are used as superplasticizers. In addition, it can be easily blended with other water-reducing chemicals such as sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde (SNF), which makes them ideal for individual and combined usage in concrete admixtures application. Factors such as infrastructure development and population growth in BRIC nations will boost lignosulfonates market size in residential and non-residential buildings. Furthermore, low product cost makes them more suitable for usage in these nations, where water-reducing chemicals demand is considerably high.

Global animal feed production was over 970 million tons in 2015 and might exceed 1 billion tons by 2024. Lignosulfonate is mainly used as animal feed binders (pellet binders) in the animal feed industry. It provides necessary calcium and sodium, which serve as inorganic electrolytes appropriate for animal health. In addition, they balance the beneficial bacteria in the animal body and promote feed efficiency, thereby increasing body animal weight up to 10%. Significant reduction in cecal pH takes place when calcium lignosulfonate is added to the feed. This is ultimately beneficial to the gastrointestinal tract animals health.

Sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde, sulfonated melamine formaldehyde and polycarboxylic ether gives stiff substitution threat to lignosulfonate market share in application segments such as oil well additives and animal feed binders. Also, there are several animal feed binders including wheat, bentonite & clay, guar meal & starch and synthetic binders such as urea-formaldehyde which may negatively influence the industry growth. However, oil production in the Middle East & Africa stood at over 23 million barrels per day in 2010 and is projected to increase up to 28 million barrels per day in 2024.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Lignosulfonates Market

Lignosulfonates Market, By Product

Sodium lignosulfonate market size was valued at over USD 290 million in 2015. It is the most commercialized product, which is primarily preferred in concrete admixtures as a plasticizer and pellet binder in animal feed.

Sodium lignosulfonates market share is projected to experience gains more than 3% CAGR. It is primarily used in animal feed application, mainly due to its antimicrobial and preservative properties similar to sodium and calcium lignosulfonate. Furthermore, it is used as a substitute for conventional chloride materials in dust control applications.

Lignosulfonates Market, By Application

Lignosulfonate market size for oil well additives generated revenue more than 55 million in 2015. These are primarily used as cement retardants in the oil well additives application. Increasing oil well exploration in the U.S. and Middle East & Africa will propel the industry growth for the application. However, oil well additives application is forecast to witness moderate gains owing to availability of economic substitutes.

Animal feed binder shall witness highest growth more than 4%. The product offers various added advantage including economical pellet binder in animal feed application, which will boost lignosulfonate market size over the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, it helps in improving animal weight and in maintaining the animals gastrointestinal health.

Lignosulfonates Market, By Region

North America, led the U.S. lignosulfonates market size was valued at over USD 130 million in 2015. Currently, there are around 6,000 animal feed mills in the U.S., which are engaged in producing approximately 150 million tons of finished animal feed per annum. As a result, this must boost regional industry growth.

Asia Pacific will witness gains exceeding 4.5%. Increasing construction expenditure in China, India and Japan will propel lignosulfonate market size by 2024. For instance, in 2015, Japans construction spending was more than 700 billion. In addition, increasing animal feed demand in China will further complement industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Lignosulfonates Market

Global lignosulfonate market share is high consolidated with six major industry participants accounted more than half of global share in 2015. Borregaard LignoTech, Tembec Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Burgo Group S.p.A., Domsjo Fabriker AB and Qingdao New World Material Co. Ltd are key industry participants. Other market share contributors are Sappi Limited, Flambeau River Papers LLC, Green Agrochem, and Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co., Ltd.

Distribution channels in the lignosulfonates market comprise direct selling, distributors and online traders. Companies such as Bisley & Company Pty. Ltd. and Wintersun International Inc. act as distributors in various regions. Furthermore, most manufacturing companies operating in this market supply products to clients through their own distribution channels, i.e., through direct selling. Sappi Limited has engaged Chemische Werke Zell-Wildshausen GmbH (CWZ) for marketing its products.

Lignosulfonates Industry Viewpoint

Lignosulfonates are one of the most abundantly available wood chemicals. These are commonly obtained as a by-product during sulfite processing of wood pulp. Lignosulfonates are primarily anionic polyelectrolytes that are easily soluble in water. These are natural anionic surfactants with high molecular weight and are primarily used in ceramics, construction, chemicals, oil & gas, and animal feed additives industries. Lignosulfonates are also employed in organic polymerization.

The global lignosulfonates market is primarily driven by moderate demand for lignosulfonate in concrete admixture segment and animal feed binder application segment. Increasing demand for concrete admixtures in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa and rising demand for animal feed binder in North America and Europe are expected to act as key drivers for the lignosulfonates market. The market is likely to experience tough competition in various application segments. However, growth in oil well exploration in the Middle East is estimated to provide key growth opportunities for the lignosulfonates market during the forecast period.

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Lignosulfonates Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Lignosulfonates industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Lignosulfonates industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Lignosulfonates industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Lignosulfonates industry.

Research Methodology: Lignosulfonates Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Lignosulfonates Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580