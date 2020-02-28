Best Market Research on Integrated Systems Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Integrated Systems Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Integrated Systems Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Integrated Systems Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Integrated Systems Market size was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2014 and is likely to reach over USD 30 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.0% over the next seven years.

Latin America integrated systems market size by service, 2012-2022 (USD Million)

Implementation advantages coupled with rising need to reassess data center infrastructure is anticipated to fuel the global industry demand over the forecast period. Shift in trend from mainframes to internet computing has changed the approach with which end-users purchase, consume, deliver and build technology.

IT & telecom integrated systems market size was valued at over USD 2 billion in 2014 and is expected to exceed USD 7 billion by 2022. Implementation of these systems offers several benefits such as cost savings, high flexibility and simplified management mainly to the end-users. Hardware components including network equipment and storage server are optimized and designed to function in collaboration in order to reduce overall IT labor cost.

Moreover, these systems could be easily managed with the assistance of a single console that simplifies automates workload, which in turn minimizes operational expenses. The above mentioned factors are likely to propel the demand growth over the coming few years.

High cost of deployment is anticipated to hinder integrated systems market share over the next few years. However, the system maintenance operating expense and progressive operating cost are explicably low when compared to the archival counterparts.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Integrated Systems Market

Integrated Systems Market, By Service

Installation & integration service was valued at approximately USD 6 billion in 2014. This can be primarily attributed to high demand across several small, medium and large-scale enterprises. In addition, increasing need for data center transformation is also likely to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Consulting service offers consumers with a cost-effective capability where resources are allocated dynamically based on standards and new policies. It accounted for more than 16% of the overall integrated systems market share in 2014 and is expected to reach around USD 4.8 billion by 2022.

Integrated Systems Market, By Product

Integrated infrastructure systems market was valued at over USD 4.5 billion in 2014, and is likely to surpass USD 15 billion by 2022. It accelerates return on investment and transforms traditional data centers to highly reliable, efficient and sustainable operations.

Integrated platform systems are equipped with additional packaged software and pre-integrated customized system engineering in order to enable functions such as application development, storage, integration tools and testing. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2015 to 2022.

Integrated Systems Market, By End-Use

Banking, financial services, and insurance industry was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2014 and is expected to exceed USD 8 billion by 2022. This can be mainly attributed to high adoption rate over the forecast period.

Retail industry supervises complete systems capabilities in store in order to reduce store system downtime. Moreover, it minimizes the overall cost of ownership with the help of proactive management of store systems. It accounted for over 18% of the total share in 2014 and is anticipated to exceed USD 5.8 billion by 2022.

Integrated Systems Market, By Region

U.S. integrated systems market size is anticipated to exceed USD 10.4 billion by 2022. High market penetration coupled with technological advancements has surge the regional demand over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at significant gains till 2022. India integrated systems market size is forecast to exceed USD 1.6 billion by 2022. Data center transformation mostly in emerging nations such as China and India has positively contributed towards the regional demand growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Integrated Systems Market

The key participants include Oracle, IBM, and HP, which accounted for over 50% of the overall integrated systems market share in 2014. Other players include Accenture, Capgemini, Cisco, Deloitte, Hitachi, Huawei, and Fujitsu.

Major competitors collaborate with virtualization vendors and cloud-based storage in order to expand the converged infrastructure installation

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Integrated Systems Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Integrated Systems industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Integrated Systems industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Integrated Systems industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Integrated Systems industry.

What is the Research Methodology used: Integrated Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Integrated Systems Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580