Best Market Research on Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market size valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2016 and will grow at a CAGR of around 6% to 2024.

Europe Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Size, by Sludge Type, 2013 2024 (USD Million)

Wastewater treatment process generates huge amounts of industrial sludge. Different industries, especially in the manufacturing sector, release wastewater in large amounts which contain chemical constituents and microorganisms. This water is reduced through various processes to form sludge which further undergoes treatment for volume reduction, stability and safe disposal. It also helps to minimize the pathogen content in the sludge which renders safe disposal. Increasing needs for sludge removal will fuel the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market demand in coming years.

Development in new sludge removal technologies such as automated chemostat treatment (ACT), KemiCond process, and extracellular polymers extraction from activated sludge with the help of cation exchange resin will drive the market in the forthcoming years. ACT simplifies the process treatment by reducing chemical usage and bio sludge as well as black sludge reduction making it a novel method for sludge treatment. KemiCond process is further divided into three steps, namely, acidification, oxidation and flocculation. This enables the dewatering by breaking down the water and retaining structures formed in the sludge. Development of such innovative and cost-effective solutions is likely to propel the market demand.

Increasing development in machinery and other processes for environmental concerns is on a rise owing to government regulations. Improvement and integrated mechanisms in wastewater treatment plants such as uncoupled metabolism, endogenous metabolism, microbial predation, to produce lesser sludge might create hindrance for the market in future years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, By Sludge Type

The market is segmented on the basis of sludge type as activated, primary, mixed and other sludges which include tertiary, etc. Activated sludge is nothing but a process of treating waste industrial water by aeration. Activated sludge held a major share in the market and was valued close to USD 2 billion in 2016.

Unlike activated sludge formed from secondary sewage treatment, primary sludge is formed during the primary sewage treatment and does not require aeration. It is produced through the mechanical wastewater treatment process where the sludge composition depends upon the catchment area. The segment held a market share of over 20% in 2016 and will grow at a moderate rate.

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, By Process Treatment

Industrial sludge treatment chemicals market has been classified on the basis of process treatment as dewatering & drying, conditioning & stabilization, thickening, and digestion treatments. The dewatering and drying segment will grow at a decent CAGR of over 6% in the coming years.

The conditioning & stabilization process involves long-storage in either specially designed large clarification basins or even process buffer tank depending on the treatment systems size. The segment, as of 2016, held a major share in the market and will grow at a significant rate in coming years.

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, By Process Chemicals

Based on process chemicals, the market is segmented into four broad categories namely flocculants, coagulants, disinfectants, and others. The others segment includes activated carbon, defoamers, etc. Flocculants are chemicals that help flocculation used in water treatments to improve the filterability or sedimentation of small particles. The segment will hold a major share in future and accounted for close to 35% market share in 2016.

Coagulation is a chemical process that comprises of charge neutralization and involves the addition of polymers that cluster the small particles together into larger masses which makes them easily separable from water. The segment was valued at over USD 1.5 billion and will see exceptional growth in the coming years.

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, By End-user

Considering end-user industries, the market is segmented as automotive, oil & gas, metal processing, food & beverages, pulp & paper, personal care & chemicals, electronics, and others. The others segment consists of textile industry, paints & coatings industry, etc. Personal care and chemicals industry will grow at a highest CAGR in the of over 6.5% coming years owing to rising usage of grooming products.

Pulp & paper segment will be the second fastest growing segment in the coming years. Rising food processing and packaging industries coupled with increasing processed food demand will lead the food & beverage segment to capture highest market share in the coming years. The segment held a share close to 15% in the market as of 2016.

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region

North America held a major chunk of share in the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market owing to the gradual increasing population coupled with various industries and the increasing water & sewage treatment facilities. The segment is said to grow with a significant rate of over 6% in the future years.

Asia Pacific was said to hold second largest share in the market and will continue to grow at a highest CAGR in the coming timespan. Increasing number of industries producing large amounts of sewage will enhance the regional market in the years ahead.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market

Prominent players operating in the market are BASF, Accepta, Kemira, Suez, Ovivo, Ecolab, Kurita Water Industries, Beckart Environmental, Amcon, Hubbard-Hall, ITS Group, Ashland, Veolia, AkzoNobel, and SAS Environmental Services.

The companies in this industry are adopting key strategies for product launching in order to expand their business operations in different countries across the world. BASF, one of the popular player in the market, offers a comprehensive range of water and sludge treatment chemicals. The company recently introduced a range of ultra-high molecular weight cationic flocculants and complements.

Industry Viewpoint

Industrial sludge treatment chemicals industry will witness significant growth in the coming days owing to the increasing number of industrial activities. Rising manufacturing activities leads to the formation of sludge which will further propel the product market demand. Governments in several nations have initiated and prepared certain guidelines for the recycling of industrial sewage and treatment by the use of environment friendly process chemicals. This in turn will drive the global market in future year

