Best Market Research on Hydrogen Peroxide Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Hydrogen Peroxide Market size surpassed USD 3.5 billion in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2016 to 2024.

U.S. Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size, By End-user, 2013 2024 (USD Million)

The major growth driver for the hydrogen peroxide market is its extensive usage in the paper & pulp industry. The product is used for the bleaching of chemical pulp, recycled fibers, and mechanical pulp. The use of this chemical compound in the paper & pulp industry helps in minimizing cost and improve final brightness. Mechanical pulp of wood yield is known to be rich in lignin. This requires a mild bleaching agent. The product can oxidize the chromophores in lignin and also keeps the pulp yield high. It also helps in removing ink from recycled papers and avoid yellowing. The global paper and board production increased from around 230 million tons in 1990 to more than 370 million tons in 2015. Rising demand for paper is likely to positively influence the growth in the market.

Rising usage of the HPPO or hydrogen peroxide propylene oxide process will in turn augment the growth in this market in the coming years. This is owing to the fact that the product is used as a feedstock to produce propylene oxide through this process. The process was commercialized in 2008 and has led to various collaboration between key industry players which has increased the use of this process. This will in turn increase the demand for the product.

Growth in the food and beverage industry would be another growth driver in the market. This is owing to the extensive product usage in food processing. The food & beverage industry is likely to generate a revenue of more than USD 150 billion by 2024. This would increase the H2O2 demand in this industry.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By End-user

Paper & pulp is the leading end-user segment in the hydrogen peroxide market, and accounted for over 40% of the global share in 2018. This segment is likely to maintain its dominant position in the future owing to rising demand for paper in packaging and recycling sector. As the working population has been increasing over the years, home delivery options are more preferred, as they are convenient and less time consuming. Rising women population in the workforce has also contributed significantly to the food deliver option. This would increase the demand for flexible packaging which would result in propelling the requirement for H2O2. Hence, this sector is likely to register an annual growth rate of more than 5% in the future.

Hydrogen peroxide also finds application in the mining sector as the product is used as an oxygen source and oxidizing agent. For example, the product is used in uranium production, ore leaching and preparation of concentrates, as the product is environmentally benign its finds application in advanced oxidation processes. Healthy growth in the wastewater treatment industry is further likely to impact the market growth in the coming years. Increasing industrialization in emerging economies would boost the growth in this segment.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Region

The hydrogen peroxide market is dominated by Asia Pacific region, owing to its high production capacity. The booming paper & pulp industry in the Asian countries is another factor contributing to the high market share. The production of H2O2is more cost-effective in this region due to low cost production factors. Hence, the revenue generated by market in this region was more than USD 2 billion in 2015 and is likely to grow significantly in the future.

North America is another region occupying a considerable share in the market. High paper production followed by rising mining activities has contributed to the regions current market position. The U.S. paper industry generated more than USD 96 billion of annual revenue in 2015. As the product is used as a bleaching agent, rising paper & pulp industry would result in rising demand for the product. The product is also used as a disinfectant in the medical industry, its demand would increase in the forecast period due to U.S. being leading medical industry in the world.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Some of the key participants in the global hydrogen peroxide market include Solvay, Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd., Akzo Nobel, Kemira Oyj, Gujarat Alkalies, Evonik Industries, etc. The market is consolidated with few players occupying majority share. Mergers & acquisitions is a major strategy in the market.

Kemira Oyj is planning to expand its production capacity in order to meet the rising demand from various industries. Solvay and Evonik Industries have been investing product development and has been offering product grade specifically for various applications. Dow Chemicals, BASF SE and Solvay has collaborated together in the field of HPPO technology which would further boost the demand for the product.

Industry Viewpoint

Hydrogen peroxide or H2O2 was recognized as a chemical compound in 1818. It is a transparent liquid which is majorly used in various industries due to its superior bleaching property. This chemical compound is marginally more viscous than water which is used as an antiseptic to prevent infection. It is a major raw material used to produce propylene oxide. Hence, rising demand for propylene oxide will in turn increase the demand for the product in future

