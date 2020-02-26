Best Market Research on High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursor Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursor Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

WorldWide High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursor Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursor Market size was over USD 220 million in 2015, it is set to surpass USD 950 million by 2024, at 17.8% CAGR over the forecast timeline.

U.S. high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market size, by technology, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Significant process development initiatives and high demand for improved semiconductor devices will drive high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market size in the coming years. Phase-Change Materials (PCM) have been deposited by physical vapor deposition techniques or other sputtering methods. These are inherently weak in terms of deposition uniformity. Therefore, alternative deposition methods like MOCVD have driven demand, which is mainly due to benefits of industrial scaling and compositional control.

Growing surface topography related complexity coupled with high aspect ratio has led to considerable need gto maintain a uniform coverage on top of the thin film surface. Innovative materials and nanotechnology device methodologies have seen improvements, which will aid development efforts. Industry application in the LED space represents considerable growth potential. Slow thin film formation rate may hamper industry size over the forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursor Market

High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursor Market, By Technology Analysis

Interconnects led global demand in 2015, with over 45% of the high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market share in the same year. Non-planar transistors and new memory technologies are expected to expand opportunities for thin film materials suppliers in order to speed up fabrication processes and time to market.

High-k metal gate precursor market share will grow at over 22% CAGR estimations from 2016 to 2024. These have considerable potential for replacment of silicon oxide in the 65 nm CMOS technology space. The major requirements include thermal and chemical stability, a high dielectric constant, and high band offset with electrodes. Other desirable traits include compatibility with the gate electrode material and the interface state density. Significant need for a timeline and accurate translation of large amount of content will drive demand in various technology industries.

High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursor Market, By Region

China metal precursor market share was more than 35% of the Asia Pacific revenue in 2015. Increasing semiconductors demand from BRIC nations on account of high electronics consumption may significantly drive adoption. Other factors include portability, low cost, and considerable number of options. UP Chemical and Chemtura Corporation formed a joint venture in order to produce high purity MO precursors to cater to the LED sector, focusing Asia Pacific in general and South Korea in particular.

Europe high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market size has potential for Very Large Scale Integrated circuit (VLSI) manufacturing with high projected growth in Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) and Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) applications. They also have significant scope in areas such as Resistive RAM memories, Metal-Insulator-Metal (MIM) diodes, ferroelectric logic, and memory devices. Robust domestic IC demand, high reliance on the import of semiconductors and veritable concerns regarding the dependence on foreign sources will positively influence the Germany industry. Huge investment in advanced wafer fabrication processes and LED technology is estimated to expand the advantage in cost, yield and production capacity.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursor Market

Companies accounting for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market share are ATMI, Air Products & Chemicals, Dow Chemical, Air Liquide, UPChem, Adeka, etc. Increase in trailing edge devices are expected to support the internet of things (IoT) and consumer electronics sector. Mergers and acquisitions, coupled with strategic joint ventures have been among the key strategies adopted.

Supply chain management is becoming a critical competence for materials suppliers. Rising demand for semiconductor materials owing to process complexity has increased the focus on formulation of sub-suppliers. The market primarily comprises large number of silicon wafer and mechanical component vendors. Samsung is a major player in Korea; in order to drive product differentiation and profitability, the company has been expending manufacturing of its 20 nm class of DRAM.

High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursor Industry Background

Rapid expansion of semiconductor applications with growth potential in green cars, DTV and mobile segments coupled with rising demand for eco-friendly, low power consuming semiconductors is one of the major trends witnessed in the precursors space. On account of military and industrial applications, governments have put in billions of dollars for nanotechnology research. The U.S., Japan, and the European Union have invested USD 3.7 billion, USD 750 million and USD 1.2 billion respectively, in the National Nanotechnology Initiative.

The display industry creates a high added value of downstream industries along with acting as a home for strong upstream companies and industrial foundation comprising LG and Samsung. The latter has incorporated chip-on-board (COB) enveloped LEDs for offering developers of solid-state lighting better options in terms of color quality and optical control. The U.S. Navy has financed the electronic circuit miniaturization to produce the guidance computers for its Polaris missiles

