Best Market Research on Geosynthetics Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Geosynthetics Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Geosynthetics Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Geosynthetics Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Geosynthetics Market size was over USD 7 billion in 2016 and industry expects consumption above 11 billion square meters by 2024.

U.S. Geosynthetics Market Size, By Product, 2016 & 2024, (USD Million)

Growing need for new and improved infrastructure in both public and private sectors, along with strict regulatory norms should stimulate geosynthetics market size. Strong application outlook in construction industry with favourable government schemes for infrastructure development should boost product demand. They are mainly produced in the U.S. plastics and textile mills due to stringent quality control procedures by creating superior materials consistency.

Increasing demand for geotextiles based synthetic polymers including polyamides, polyesters, polyethylene and polypropylene in construction application owing to its cost-effectiveness and superior properties such as porosity, tensile strength, flexibility, compatibility and permeability should stimulate geosynthetic market demand. Global construction spending may exceed USD 12 trillion by 2024. Rise in infrastructure spending in India, China and Indonesia coupled with favourable regulatory norms pertaining to the usage of geotextiles based natural fibres such as jute and coir in promoting vegetative growth and mitigate soil erosion should enhance the market demand.

Geomembranes are used in collection, containment and conveyance of drinking water, thereby preventing water loss. They are impermeable membrane which helps in protecting groundwater against spoilage with contaminated water compared to its counterparts such as admix materials, soils, clays and concrete. Growth in consumer awareness regarding water conservation in construction and manufacturing sectors along with increased spending by manufacturing companies on water management regarding minimization of environmental pollution and carbon emission should boost product demand, resulting into increase in geosynthetics industry demand.

Geonets have positive application outlook in railroad and road construction owing to abrasion resistance, tensile strength, porosity, permeability and allows passage of water through it without any soil erosion. They provide physical barrier between the weak subgrade soil and the aggregate, thereby increasing the life span of the road. Chinese government invested over USD 17 billion in expansion of railways whereas Indian National Highway Department planned to undertake expansion of 13,000 km of highway & road, thereby enhancing product demand. Rise in living standards for consumers to afford personal vehicles will further drive geosynthetics market size.

Key raw materials, polyethylene, propylene, polyester and polyamide are used in manufacturing process of various geosynthetics. Volatility in raw material prices owing to wide usage in various end-use industries such as automotive and packaging may pose threat to industry profitability and impact the market price trend.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Geosynthetics Market

Geosynthetics Market, By Product

Non-woven geotextiles market size should expect growth close to 5.5% by the end of forecast period. Synthetic non-woven geotextiles are made up of polyester, polyethylene and polypropylene which are chemical resistant and pose high strength and UV finish properties. Strong application in filtration, drainage, separation, railroad and road construction owing to high availability and longer life span along with supportive regulations regarding usage of jute in roads construction will boost product demand, thereby stimulating the market size.

Geosynthetics Market for geogrid product from road construction applications should surpass USD 840 million by 2024. They are used as reinforcement materials on mellow soils for car roads and railways for erosion protection of slopes, thereby enhancing longer road lifespan. Shift in consumer trends towards modern construction with better aesthetics and other infrastructural development has led to growth in construction output in India, Brazil and China, resulting into overall market demand.

HDPE based geomembranes market size exhibit superior shear strength, weatherability, UV resistance and may register gains at over 4.5% by 2024. Positive application outlook in waste management and mining along with ease of availability and low manufacturing cost will boost product demand, thereby stimulating geosynthetics market demand.

Geonets market size from drainage application should exceed USD 325 million by 2024. Geonets function with geomembranes or geotextiles and these layers are used to remove fine particles or moisture. Rise in infrastructure development along with rapid industrialization and urbanization rate in UK, France and Germany may positively influence the market growth.

Polypropylene based geocells market size should witness significant gains at over 5.5%. They are widely used in construction for soil stabilization and erosion control on steep slopes and flat ground. Geocells increase the shear strength of confined soil, thereby resulting in long-term reinforcement. Shift in consumer focus towards green buildings and materials in Europe to conserve resources and reduce GHG emissions, should drive geosynthetics market size.

Geosynthetics Industry, By Region

Europe geosynthetic market size, driven by UK, France, Italy, and Germany should register growth at over 4%. Rise in government spending for green buildings, roads, railways and airports along with various norms for waste water treatment and solid waste collections owing to growing environmental concerns should drive regional growth.

China geosynthetics market size should exceed USD 1.5 billion by 2024 owing to its wide application scope in construction and water treatment sectors. Low manufacturing costs and labor wages should support industry players to set up production units in the region. Increase in infrastructural spending owing to favorable government initiatives accompanied with growth towards central National New-Type Urbanization Plan in China should favor market growth.

Brazil geosynthetic market size should witness significant growth at over 5.5% by 2024. Brazil government has started Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) for new infrastructural development, which may accelerate industry growth. Increase in commercial construction owing to growing urbanization rate should drive regional geosynthetics market growth. Various infrastructural projects are started in the region which will enhance industry growth in soil reinforcement, filtration and drainage applications.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Geosynthetics Market

Global geosynthetics market share is competitive and moderately consolidated with some of industry participants include Royal TenCate, TENAX, Huesker, TYPAR, Tensar International and Fibertex. Some of other manufacturing companies include Terram Geosynthetics, TechFab India, CTM Geosynthetics, Strata Systems, Jeevan Group, and Tuflex India which cater to domestic and international market.

Manufacturing companies are focusing in expanding business across regions and developing strategies to size up production capability and strengthen global presence. Companies are also forming partnerships and acquire with local & regional companies to open new market opportunities, and further accelerate geosynthetics market demand.

Geosynthetics Industry Viewpoint

Geosynthetics are products made from polymeric material which are used to stabilize terrain. It comprises of geotextiles, geogrids, geomembranes, geonets and geocells. Separation, drainage, barrier, reinforcement, containment, filtration and surface erosion control & protection are various functions of the product.

Geosynthetics are prefabricated in large sheets and quickly installed resulting into less construction time of roads. Growth in road construction owing to rise in government schemes and projects may propel industry growth demand. It lessens environmental damages triggered by material handling equipment, quarrying, and natural resources including stone, rocks, and sand excavation. Technological advancement in manufacturing processes along with constant efforts by manufacturers to meet standards and specifications to control environmental pollution will drive geosynthetics market growth.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Geosynthetics Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Geosynthetics industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Geosynthetics industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Geosynthetics industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Geosynthetics industry.

Research Methodology: Geosynthetics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Geosynthetics Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580