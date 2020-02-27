Best Market Research on Fluorotelomers Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Fluorotelomers Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Fluorotelomers Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Fluorotelomers Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Fluorotelomers Market size is calculated to grow from over 26 kilo tons in 2015, with growth estimates of over 12.5% CAGR up to 2023.

MEA fluorotelomers market size, by application, 2015 (USD Million)

Environmental risks pertaining to perfluorooctyl sulfonate (PFOS) usage have resulted in the implementation and introduction of stringent regulations. Rise in fire safety consciousness accompanied by regulatory compliance by EPA and EU to discourage PFOS derived products were among the key trends to drive global fluorotelomers market size.

Europe fluorotelomers market share for fire-fighting foam application was worth over USD 15 million in 2015. Minimizing fire spread, re-ignition resistance, smoke pollution reduction accompanied by chemical and thermal stability are some of the key features to enhance demand in firefighting foams application.

Global textile production was estimated at over 90 million tons in 2014. Textile industry expansion in China, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan accompanied by regulatory inclination to improve manufacturing output at domestic level were among the stimulating factors to drive fluorotelomers industry growth.

High demand from domestic segment for different textiles type owing to the increase in disposable income and rise in living standard are expected driving factors to witness high demand over the forecast period. This industry is essentially a close sub-set of the global fluorochemicals market.

Growing demand from niche applications including magazine paper, metal plating, photography, and semiconductor due to its effective results and eco friendly nature may drive demand in this segment.

Global paper production was estimated at over 400 million tons is 2013, with Asia Pacific accounting for 45% of the total volume. Glossy paper magazine demand growth in order to give aesthetic look accompanied by its features to absorb extra oil in food & beverages packaging should instigate fluorotelomers market growth in this segment.

Food & beverages packaging spending in order to improve quality and attract consumers by providing premium product appearance should instigate demand in this segment.

Key raw materials, vinylidene fluoride, chlorotrifluoroethylene, tetrafluoroethylene, and hexafluoropropene, may face restriction in production and usage due to hazardous nature. This may result in tight supply situation and can affect fluorotelomers market price trend. For instance, the U.S. and EPA have phased out the refrigerant blends containing hexafluoropropene usage under 64 FR 3865.

Technology innovation and development in niche applications such as surfactants & repellants, liquid crystal additives, electronics, optics, pharmacological and biological may create opportunity for fluorotelomers market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Fluorotelomers Market

Fluorotelomers Market, By Product

Fluorotelomer alcohols market size was valued at over USD 111 million in 2015. FTOH is a chemical intermediate to manufacture fluoro-organic compounds, which are used in paper coatings, fabric stain repellants and surfactants.

Growing household sector spending in India, China, Kuwait, and Qatar owing to rapid urbanization and change in lifestyle may drive regional demand over the forecast period. South Africa and Nigeria are promising countries to observe FTOH consumption due to increasing surfactants importance to enhance production output.

Fluorotelomer iodide (FI) market is considered to witness highest growth rate with estimated gains of over 13% up to 2023. Low surface energy, improved chemical stability, enhanced surface lubricity were the key properties to boost demand in this segment. Growing construction and electronics industry is predicted to create new opportunities for FI demand.

Fluorotelomers Market, By Application

Textile application industry was worth over USD 125 million in 2015. These products are used in textiles treatment and medical textiles in order to improve stain resistance cause by solvents, chemicals, and dust. Increasing chemical agents popularity in textile industry to impart impregnate and wetting properties were few influencing factors to drive demand in this segment.

Food packaging application is set to attain growth rates at over 11% CAGR from 2016 to 2023. These products consists grease resistance property, which is making it preferable to use in packaging of fast food wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, pizza box liners, and candy wrappers. Food retail expansion accompanied by change in eating habits may trigger fluorotelomers market growth in this segment.

Fluorotelomers Market, By Region

APAC, led by China and India fluorotelomers market size, dominated the regional demand and generated revenues worth over USD 157 million in 2015. Government subsidies and FDI in textile industry was the key factor to drive regional demand.

Europe, influenced by Germany, Italy, and France textile industry growth is predicted to attain growth rates at over 12% CAGR by 2023.

MEA is set grow at a significant rate mainly led by increase in cloth spending in Turkey, Egypt, & Saudi Arabia. Growing construction expenditure in Brazil is expected to be a promising factor to drive demand in Latin America.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Fluorotelomers Market

Global fluorotelomers market share is characterized by technology innovation and is highly regularized. Major industry players include Daikin America, Fluoryx, Dynax, TCI, Wilshire Technolgies, Sigma Alrich, and AGC Chemicals

Telomer manufacturing companies are often integrated from raw material supply to manufacturing stage. Vendors, wholesalers and traders enter into a contract with manufacturing companies and buyers. Third party agreements results may add value to the final product, but they also ensure continuous material supply to the buyer

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Fluorotelomers Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Fluorotelomers industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Fluorotelomers industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Fluorotelomers industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Fluorotelomers industry.

What is the Research Methodology used: Fluorotelomers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Fluorotelomers Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580