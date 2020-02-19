Best Market Research on Electric Fuse Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Electric Fuse Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Electric Fuse Market size was valued over USD 3 billion in 2018 and is set to exceed an annual installation of 400 million units by 2025.

North America Electric Fuse Market Size, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing sophistication, functionality and convergence of electronic devices along with growing consumer preference for connectivity and digital sources across the automotive industry will boost the electric fuse market size. In addition, massive potential of circuit protection devices across various applications owing to the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices will propel the industry growth. Moreover, high interrupting ratings, propensity to provide selective coordination and optimum component protection are some of the vital parameters stimulating the product adoption.

Enhanced regulatory focus toward facilitating emission reduction in vehicles along with the rapid emergence of electric & hybrid vehicles will enhance the market growth. Ongoing modernization of grid systems to bring reliability & stability of electrical power driven by robust demand from continuously expanding residential & industrial sector will further thrust the product demand. For instance, as per the N.C. Clean Energy Technology Center (NCCETC), a total of 395 grid modernization actions were taken in the first quarter of 2019 in the U.S., representing 53% increase over first quarter of 2018.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Electric Fuse Market

Electric Fuse Market, By Voltage

Low voltage electric fuse market will witness sturdy growth on account of high suitability across extensive range of applications, majorly across electronics & automotive. Ability to provide reliable protection to electrical installations and signal circuits against overload conditions and short circuit current will stimulate the product penetration. Ongoing advancements in the electric mobility has enhanced the utilization of convenience systems including automatic controls, air conditioners and number of onboard devices that will significantly boost the industry growth.

High voltage electric fuse market will grow over 6% by 2025. Increasing utilization of these products can be attributed to minimal maintenance requirements, low installation cost and economical operations. Growing demand for effective power distribution favored by rising electricity requirements will impart a positive business scenario. Moreover, increased focus of utilities to avoid overload conditions, enable reliable & continuous power supply and enhance the system stability will further boost their adoption.

Electric Fuse Market, By Current Rating

Ongoing expansion of residential establishment across the globe coupled with improved living standards has enhanced the demand for home electrical appliances, thereby driving the >500 amperes electric fuse market growth. Increasing susceptibility of electronic devices to fault conditions owing to their increasing functionality and compact size will further fuel the product adoption.

>4000 amperes fuse market will witness substantial growth owing to accelerating demand across utility and industrial applications. Increasing utilization of electrical equipment is amplifying the demand for power protection systems, thus stimulating the product penetration. Moreover, capability to provide necessary protection to electrical facilities and ensuring operational safety will complement the business outlook.

Electric Fuse Market, By Application

Global Electric Fuse Industry By Application, 2025 (USD Million)

Rapid urbanization and commercialization across the emerging economies on account of large-scale suburban migration and favorable regulatory measures ensuring improved livelihood for domestic residents will enhance the market growth across residential applications. In addition, rural support schemes catalyzing the demand for electrical appliances and consumer electronics will propel the industry dynamics.

Industrial electric fuse market will witness a substantial growth owing to robust demand for the protection of circuit breakers, transformers, solenoids, meters, lighting ballasts, speed drives, and motors. Increasing efforts to avoid thermal damage and catastrophic impact on the industrial equipment will foster the industry growth. In addition, the ability to reduce economic losses and cost incurred for restoring operational equipment will fuel the demand for indispensable overcurrent protection devices.

Electric Fuse Market, By End-Use

Gradual upgradation and refurbishment of the ageing grid infrastructure coupled with increasing requirement to provide reliable protection for expensive electrical plants will boost the electric fuse adoption across various power transformers. High switching capacity with compact design, efficient operations, accommodation of peak loads and high level of compatibility with other circuit protection equipment are some of the vital aspects that will fuel its adoption.

Automotive electric fuse will witness significant industry penetration owing to growing electrification of passenger & commercial vehicles along with enhanced focus of auto makers on advanced propulsion technologies. Growing complexity of automotive electronics along with circuit miniaturization will impart a positive business scenario. In addition, development of the battery chemistry, the expansion of production capacity in manufacturing plants along with incentives toward low and zero emission vehicles will positively influence the electric vehicle scenario, thus fueling the product demand.

Electric Fuse Market, By Region

Asia Pacific Electric Fuse Market Size By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Burgeoning electricity demand owing to robust population growth coupled with expansion & interconnection of grid infrastructure will significantly boost the Asia Pacific market size. Enhanced government focus toward reducing overload conditions to ensure uninterruptible power distribution in conjunction with increasing efforts to avoid severe monetary losses resulting from prolonged downtime of facilities & power blackouts will complement the business outlook. In addition, enhanced efforts of automakers to incorporate superior technologies in the EVs along with favorable tax schemes & subsidies on electric vehicles will spur the product adoption.

Decentralization of energy supply through renewable energy sources coupled with continuous economic recovery across various countries will drive the Europe market growth. Growing electrification of the automotive industry favored by ambitious government targets pertaining emission reduction will complement the business landscape. Furthermore, their increasing demand is attributed to digitalization of the manufacturing industries and increased emphasis to avoid overload conditions to ensure operational & personnel safety.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Electric Fuse Market

Prominent players catering to the electric fuse industry comprise of Littelfuse, Eaton, ABB, Siemens, Schneider, General Electric, Fuji, Panasonic, Pacific Engineering, Mitsubishi, TE Connectivity, Legrand, Hubbell, AVX, Edison Fusegear, Bel Fuse, Mersen, C&S Electric, Larsen & Toubro amongst others.

Strategic partnerships & alliances coupled with accelerating investments toward research & development has been a key strategic implication by key industry players. Establishment of high speed and high-volume manufacturing expertise to produce improved quality & competitively priced products delivered on time is the focal point of industry giants.

Industry Viewpoint

Electric fuse is a low resistance device that is utilized to protect load or source from overload, short circuits or overcurrent conditions. The product is manufactured from thin metal wire that gets heated up and melts when excessive current flows through it, hence interrupting the flow of current in the circui

