Best Market Research on Dimethyl Carbonate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Dimethyl Carbonate Market size was valued over USD 410 million in 2015 and is forecast to experience gains exceeding 5% CAGR by 2024.

U.S Dimethyl Carbonate Market size, by application, 2013-2024 (USD million)

Global dimethyl carbonate market share is majorly driven by inclining polycarbonate industry growth over the forecast timeframe. The global polycarbonate industry was valued at over USD 14 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 22 billion by 2024, at over 5% CAGR. The industry will expand at a rapid pace, particularly in Asia Pacific due to robust growth in the regional automotive and electronics sectors. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific are expected to be major markets for electronics due to modernization, such as increasing smartphone customer base, along with increasing consumer disposable income. This is expected to boost electrical components demand. This will consequently boost industry growth. Additionally, global automotive production, including personal and commercial vehicles, was roughly around 90 million units in 2015. Polycarbonate exhibits superior light transmission, creep modulus, dimensional stability, heat resistance and electrical insulation, which makes the product desirable to find application in automotive parts.

Escalating paint and coatings industry is another factor propelling the dimethyl carbonate market size over the forecast timeframe, and was valued at over USD 110 billion in 2015, estimated to reach USD 165 billion by 2024. Paints and coatings are extensively used in residential dwellings such as apartments, houses, and bungalows for architectural protection and decoration purposes. It also includes industrial coatings, specialty coatings and architectural products. The product is a VOC-exempt solvent and can be used across a broad application range as a carrier solvent in the paints and coatings industry. In addition, it is an inexpensive solvent with exceptional solubility properties, which it preferred in the paint and coatings industry. Furthermore, it also demonstrates potential in concrete coatings with its favorable odor, solubility, evaporation rate and economic profiles. Increasing construction spending in the BRIC nations will complement industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Dimethyl carbonate market size has witnessed mounting growth in the recent years on account of its eco-friendly chemical policies and competitive price. Obstructive permitting guidelines from the license providers for product manufacturing technology along with and difficulty associated in implementing advanced technology may hamper industry growth over the forecast timeframe. However, rising product potential to replace ethanol as a fuel additive owing to its low vapor pressure, low toxicity, higher boiling point, non-hygroscopic and fully miscible component will great new growth avenues for the product manufacturers. It also offers attractive octane and emissions characteristics when used in the transportation fuels. Hence, it can be used to provide an eco-friendly automobile fuel if an economically feasible production technology is established by researchers and engineers.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Dimethyl Carbonate Market

Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Application

Global dimethyl carbonate market size for polycarbonate was valued at over USD 200 million in 2015. Polycarbonate is a transparent and strong engineering thermoplastic used in automotive, glazing, electronics, optical media, medical, lighting and appliances markets. Robust growth in the end user industries such as automotive and electronics, along with increasing product usage in these sectors will positively influence industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Global dimethyl carbonate market share for solvent is projected to expand at over 6% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. The product is an inexpensive oxygenated solvent along with having excellent solubility properties. It can dissolve numerous coating resins. It can also be employed in auto refinish and concrete coatings with its promising solubility, odor, evaporation rate and economic profiles. Furthermore, it can also be used in floor coatings, steel drum linings, traffic paints and architectural coatings owing to boost industry growth.

Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Region

North America, led mainly by the U.S. dimethyl carbonate market size was valued at over USD 90 million in 2015. The regional growth was mainly driven by government initiatives towards upgrading public infrastructure. Furthermore, rising construction industry in the region post economic downturn will complement regional industry growth by 2024.

Asia Pacific, particularly led by China, India, Indonesia, was dominated the global dimethyl carbonate market size in 2015. In addition, the region is forecast to experience highest gains mainly owing to robust growth in the electronics, automotive and paints & coatings on account of increasing consumer disposable income. Furthermore, upgrading customer preferences towards colorful and high quality paints will complement industry growth by 2024.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Dimethyl Carbonate Market

Global dimethyl carbonate market share was fragmented in 2015. AkzoNobel, UBE Industries, EMD Millipore Corporation, Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical, HaiKe Chemical Group, Dongying City Longxing and Sigma-Aldrich are some the product manufacturers contributing the global volume.

Companies are investing in R&D to develop new product grades in order to compete in the industry. Besides this, companies are expanding production capacities of their existing plants and establishing new markets in untapped regions. Furthermore, the industry players are developing new and optimized manufacturing technologies to manufacture dimethyl carbonate using carbon dioxide and methanol. For instance, in 2015, AkzoNobel collaborated with research institutes to manufacture DMC using carbon dioxide as raw material in the presence of a catalyst.

Dimethyl Carbonate Industry Viewpoint

DMC is a clear, colorless, and flammable compound with pleasant odor. It is denser than water, thus being slightly water soluble. It is an eco-friendly compound that can be used in the production of various chemicals as a solvent. It is rapidly replacing toxic reagents, such as phosgene, as a precursor in the polycarbonate production.

Expansion of the polycarbonate industry along with increasing product demand in the paints and coatings industry is expected to drive the dimethyl carbonate market size over the forecast timeframe. Additionally, its potential application as a gasoline additive in the energy sector will provide growth opportunities by 2024.

