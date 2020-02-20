Best Market Research on Data Center Power Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Data Center Power Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Data Center Power Market size was valued at around USD 14 billion in 2016 and will grow at over 8% CAGR estimation from 2017 to 2024.

Europe data center power market, by solution, 2016 & 2024 (USD Million)

Growing need for cloud storage has led to a rise in the number of data centers globally which are consuming enormous energy. The expenses associated with the energy consumption account for majority of the overall operating costs of the facilities. Data center consumers account for around five percent of the overall electricity generated every year. In the U.S. there are more than 3 million installed data centers with around ten percent of the electricity being used by data centers. To increase the efficiency and to decrease the power usage effectiveness (PUE) ratio, designers and manufacturers are developing and deploying innovative management solutions which are enhancing the energy consumption in these systems, thereby driving the market demand.

Increasing usage of social media and adoption of online and mobile computing services by businesses necessitates large amount of storage devices for the content owing to which several businesses are outsourcing their computing needs to cloud-based infrastructure. As cloud computing requires a high computational power and provides benefits such as improved flexibility, efficiency and scalability, several SMBs and large enterprises are shifting towards colocation facilities. Moreover, the growing usage of colocation services has resulted in the adoption of large and hyperscale facilities which require enormous energy during peak data processes, which is subsequently driving the market demand.

Complexity of data center designs and need for high initial investments for deploying energy-efficient solution for these facilities may hamper the data center power market growth. Lack of proper infrastructure and awareness regarding the benefits of energy-efficient solutions in several regions including Asia Pacific and South America are some of the challenges faced by industry.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Data Center Power Market

Data Center Power Market, By Component

In the data center power market, PDU vendors are providing solutions which have energy monitoring capabilities and control consumption to ensure enhanced usage of energy resources. PDUs are helping businesses reduce energy usage & carbon footprint which is enhancing the efficiency of the systems, thereby driving the demand for intelligent PDUs over the forecast timespan. Companies operating in the market are majorly focusing on obtaining products which are helping increase energy efficiency and are managing energy consumption owing to the growing usage of these systems.

Data Center Power Market, By Application

Rising internet consumer base and flourishing telecommunication sector are boosting the data center power market demand. The IT & telecom industry accounted for considerable market share and will grow at a steady pace over the forecast timespan. The developing IT & telecom infrastructure is implementing huge data center facilities to manage growing amount of data, thus resulting in the development of new facilities which will propel the demand for power systems solutions. In addition, number of end users of internet services is increasing at a rapid rate, creating a demand for these services. Moreover, various companies, such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft have established their data center facilities in several regions thereby driving the industry demand.

Data Center Power Market, By Region

Asia Pacific market will witness substantial considerable growth rate owing to the increasing data storage demand from cloud-based applications, and rise in data center construction activities due to the regulatory support. Several regulations and norms are being introduced and implemented by the regional regulatory and governments bodies in the region to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint which has led to a huge adoption of efficient management devices such as energy efficient PDUs and smart UPS. Moreover, the region is providing potential growth prospects owing to the developments in the infrastructure, and emergence of modern technologies.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Data Center Power Market

Major players operating in the data center power industry include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Network Power, Fuji Electric, General Electric, Schneider Electric S.A., Delta Electronics Inc, Toshiba Corporation, Tripp Lite, Riello, Ametek Inc., and Belkin International among others. The presence of major industry players has intensified the competition in the industry with companies competing based on distribution, price, technology, quality, service and brand. Companies are frequently presenting modern products in the market, such as PUE monitoring devices, which provide efficient energy management products, which is resulting in a high competitive rivalry.

Data Center Power Industry Viewpoint

The data center power industry is highly fragmented in nature with presence of several vendors. Players are adopting several strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions (M&A), collaborations, agreements, and partnerships. High investments in M&A are now trending across North America and Europe, as several providers are acquiring local colocation companies which is generating strict entry barriers. Players are offering critical infrastructure products and solutions for data centers globally, such as PDUs, surge protection devices, UPS, etc

